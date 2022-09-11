Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry
A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat...
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat
2022-09-14@12:00pm–A bomb threat came in through the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center. The threat was made against vessel(s) operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. On September 6, 2022, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation.
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Darien Homicide UPDATE
On 09/14/2022 at approximately 3:51am, Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) Detectives were requested to respond to the intersection of Maple and Noroten Avenue, in the Town of Darien for a reported shooting involving three (3) individuals. Prior to WDMCS arrival it was reported that two (2) of the passengers were transported to Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries. However, the operator identified as Jovel Mckenzie (DOB: 03-16-1993) remained on-scene with a superficial wound to the right shoulder and refused medical attention. Shortly thereafter, the right front passenger was identified as Earl Gayle (DOB: 08-11-1991), and was pronounced deceased at Stamford Hospital. The left-side rear passenger was identified as Rashawn Mccalla (DOB: 12/16/1993), who underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. During the course of this investigation detectives closed the Southbound lanes of I-95 from exit 18-16 in order to canvass on foot, at which time ten (10) shell casings were located south of the exit 16 on-ramp. Furthermore, numerous items of evidentiary value were seized to include the Victim’s vehicle identified as a 2013 Infiniti G37 bearing New York registration KJW1952. This case remains active, fluid and ongoing. This is all the information we have available for release at this time. If anyone has any information or dashcam video please contact the Western District Major Crimes Squad Detectives at Troop G at (203)-696-2500. Any Tips will remain confidential.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Simsbury couple rescued from burning home
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
trumbulltimes.com
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
Ridgefield Police “Saturday Safety Tip” Facebook Post Gets Mixed Reaction
In general, I think that most people don't like it when other people tell them what to do, especially when it comes to attire, your house, and that very unique and personal transportation device you call your car. This past Saturday, the Ridgefield Police Department's Facebook page introduced a "Safety Tip Saturday" picture that shows everyone what your car says about you, and it garnered plenty of reaction from the public.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Crash!
2022-09-15@4:12pm–#Fairfield CT– A report of a crash at Hill Farm and Hillside Road. Another report of a crash in front of Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike.
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy
The child admitted he was untruthful about the whole ordeal. We have received media inquiries regarding an alleged kidnapping of a 10yr old. At 17:25 HRS the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a 10yr old that was dragged into a white minivan with tints against his will at Went Field and then later dropped off at Mcdonald’s restaurant on Fairfield Avenue. During the BPD DB investigation, the child admitted he was untruthful about the whole ordeal.
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
