Reuters

King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles will be joined by his siblings to mount a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as thousands of mourners stand in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen queue - latest: Harry to wear uniform at vigil as wait to see coffin hits 11 hours

Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.The 38-year-old was dressed in a morning suit on Wednesday as he walked behind the late monarch’s coffin with his relatives, most of whom wore military uniform.However, the restriction prompted outrage from some commentators, who noted that the prince had served in the army for a decade and had completed two tours in...
U.K.
The Independent

Only Fools and Horses cast delight fans with reunion photo – two decades after final episode aired

The cast of Only Fools and Horses have delighted fans with a reunion photo taken almost two decades after the final episode aired. The hit series, which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as half-brothers Derek Edward “Del Boy” Trotter and Rodney Chalrton Trotter, ran from 1981 to 1991.Jason and Lyndhurst reprised their roles in several Christmas special episodes until the early 2000s, with the final episode airing on 25 December in 2003.During a recent convention, several of the cast members were spotted back together. One fan snapped a photo with the group, which included Philip Pope (who played...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince and Princess of Wales visit sea of tributes to Queen at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a sea of flowers left for the Queen at the main gates to Sandringham House, as William told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin brought back memories of his mother Diana’s funeral.William and Kate, both 40, stepped out of a dark Range Rover near to the Norwich Gates and took time to read messages on the many tributes.Thousands of well-wishers gathered behind metal barriers to see the couple, who stayed for almost an hour speaking to people.William told retired dry cleaner Peggy Butcher: “This sea of flowers is unbelievable.”He also extended...
CELEBRITIES

