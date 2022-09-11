Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.The 38-year-old was dressed in a morning suit on Wednesday as he walked behind the late monarch’s coffin with his relatives, most of whom wore military uniform.However, the restriction prompted outrage from some commentators, who noted that the prince had served in the army for a decade and had completed two tours in...

