ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Earth Wind & Fire, Tesla, Thundercat, the Broadside reopens: music for Sept. 15-21, 2022

Live music options in New Orleans for the week of Sept. 15 include a legendary funk/soul/R&B band, an ‘80s rock band and a young modern jazz trio’s homecoming. South Louisiana-born master drummer Ricky Sebastian is fluent in a broad range of styles, from Afro-Cuban to funk to Cajun; he’s worked with the likes of Harry Belafonte, Michael Franks, David “Fathead” Newman, Dianne Reeves and Jaco Pastorius, among many others. He also works extensively as a music educator, conducting workshops around the world and teaching in New Orleans classrooms. On Thursday at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, he’ll power a top-tier ensemble of young modern jazz players that includes bassist Martin Masakowski, pianist Kyle Roussel, saxophonist Derek Douget and trumpeter Andrew Baham. Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Montgomery, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lahr
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Zelda Fitzgerald
Person
Tennessee Williams
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gerald And Sara Murphy#Performing#Musical Theater
NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?

If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NOLA.com

Letters: Cantrell and City Council don't have their eyes on the ball

As a relatively new resident of New Orleans, I read with interest about the City Council’s finalization of the BioDistrict agency to be established in our city. While I admittedly don’t know a great deal about the history of this initiative, on the surface it reminded me of a scene from the 1988 minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham.” When the young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) has been told he is wasting his talent, he responds, “I’m not wasting anything. I got a Porsche, already. A 911, with a quadrophonic Blaupunkt.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy