Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NOLA.com
Earth Wind & Fire, Tesla, Thundercat, the Broadside reopens: music for Sept. 15-21, 2022
Live music options in New Orleans for the week of Sept. 15 include a legendary funk/soul/R&B band, an ‘80s rock band and a young modern jazz trio’s homecoming. South Louisiana-born master drummer Ricky Sebastian is fluent in a broad range of styles, from Afro-Cuban to funk to Cajun; he’s worked with the likes of Harry Belafonte, Michael Franks, David “Fathead” Newman, Dianne Reeves and Jaco Pastorius, among many others. He also works extensively as a music educator, conducting workshops around the world and teaching in New Orleans classrooms. On Thursday at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, he’ll power a top-tier ensemble of young modern jazz players that includes bassist Martin Masakowski, pianist Kyle Roussel, saxophonist Derek Douget and trumpeter Andrew Baham. Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
NOLA.com
New hotel planned for St. Charles Avenue from developer of Hotel St. Vincent, Drifter
New Orleans developer Jayson Seidman, whose other hotel projects include the Hotel St. Vincent and The Drifter, is preparing to break ground on a five-story, 40-room hotel at the edge of the Garden District on St. Charles Avenue. Construction of the 34,000-square-foot hotel is expected to begin in October on...
NOLA.com
Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner
Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Lazy river with view of the Mississippi? Nine Mile Point home among $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
$1.7M Art Deco home in Lake Vista is luxe outside, too, with pool and outdoor kitchen
Like its namesake thoroughfare, the graceful Art Deco home at 25 Swan St. sits on a verdant space in the enviable Lake Vista neighborhood, near the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Renovated in 2014, the contemporary home boasts more than 4,200 square feet of living area, and more...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NOLA.com
With doughuts, cocktails and creative comfort food, a different District opens downtown
The popular local brand District Donuts. Sliders. Brew. is known for the flavors spelled out in its name — coffee, burger sliders and doughnuts exuberant enough to rival small birthday cakes. The latest addition to the District ranks, however, brings something different and more wide-ranging to downtown New Orleans,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?
If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022; see list and other sales
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: $700,000, Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark and Sean Locke Clark to 1820 Investments LLC. Euterpe St. 1823: $380,000, Renior Pierre to Daniel Purcell and Jessica Beth Campora Morel. Julia St. 333: $375,000, Alaftharia Christakis to Erika Lynn Clary and Joseph Ritch. Julia St. 333: $375,000,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
An ironic Bourbon Street graffiti mural asks: 'Is graffiti killing the city?'
A mocking graffiti mural has popped up in the French Quarter, in which an outraged woman shouts, “All this graffiti is killing the city!!!” At first glance, she seems to be railing against the tangle of overlapping aerosol doodling on the boarded-over doorway behind her. Seventeen-year-old Catelin Vester,...
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
NOLA.com
Letters: Cantrell and City Council don't have their eyes on the ball
As a relatively new resident of New Orleans, I read with interest about the City Council’s finalization of the BioDistrict agency to be established in our city. While I admittedly don’t know a great deal about the history of this initiative, on the surface it reminded me of a scene from the 1988 minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham.” When the young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) has been told he is wasting his talent, he responds, “I’m not wasting anything. I got a Porsche, already. A 911, with a quadrophonic Blaupunkt.”
NOLA.com
Bankrupt landlord Joshua Bruno is trying to sell his Bentley for $53K on Facebook
Former landlord Joshua Bruno, renowned for forcing low-income residents to live amongst fecal matter and toxic mold, is attempting to sell one of his multiple luxury vehicles through social media now that he’s declared bankruptcy and has been condemned by a federal judge. In an online ad posted Wednesday,...
Comments / 0