LISD dedicates $5.9M Multi-Purpose Building to former educator
The newest facility at Martin will be honoring an important member of the school's past. The new Martin High School Multi-Purpose Building was dedicated on Wednesday in the memory of former educator Maria Estela Quintanilla. According to LISD, the $5.9 million facility features "a student gathering atrium and a culinary arts lab with a full commercial kitchen and classrooms, spacious dance studio, audio/visual, photography, science classrooms and a robotics and technology lab."
UISD, LISD partner to present at SA district convention
United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District held their monthly meeting at the Arts Complex, where several topics about the wellness of the education of Laredo students were discussed. School safety, bilingual and dual enrollment programs, and student enrollment were some of the highlights that were addressed, as...
Runway Run 5K returning to Laredo after inaugural race in 2021
The Runway Run 5k is returning for 2022 after its inaugural race last year that promised local runners a unique experience of running against airplanes on the Laredo Airport runway. On Friday, city officials will host a press conference...
‘Where do I start?’: Local supporter mulls book on legendary Chicano figure
At his Laredo home, Adolfo L. Gonzalez surrounds himself with hundreds of personal letters and documents related to Ramiro "Ramsey" Muniz, who saw a great rise in politics in his bid for governor in 1972 and then suffered a greater fall when he was imprisoned for drugs.
Rio Grande Bird Festival now open for registration
Birdwatchers throughout Laredo and the surrounding areas got some exciting news today, with the Rio Grande Valley Bird Festival opening up registration to the public. The festival was first organized in 1994, and will return to the Harlingen Convention Center in Harlingen, Texas from November 9th to 13th. Events planned...
Local gym owner, veteran announces candidacy for mayor
One more candidate has officially kicked off his campaign as he announced to LMT and to his social media followers his candidacy for mayor. Gustavo V. Gonzalez, or "Gunny" as he is colloquially known, is a local gym owner...
First competitiveness forum held in Nuevo Laredo as local economic stakeholders attended
For the first time in its history, a major business event in Nuevo Laredo was held to gather and show their expertise and interest into the issues affecting the global supply chain and how the area can benefit from the integration of new technologies and does of doing business. The...
‘18 runner-up, former councilman announces mayoral campaign
During a bowling tournament aimed to raise funds for his political campaign, Roque Vela Jr. officially announced he is running for mayor of the City of Laredo at Pla-Mor Entertainment on Wednesday night. Vela, who is not a newcomer to the political arena, is a former councilmemeber for District V...
Laredo votes in favor of new proposed tax rate
While the vote to approve the City of Laredo FY 2022-23 tax rate isn’t until next week during the upcoming council meeting, this week, city leaders unanimously approved of the proposed tax rate set to be voted on. The proposed rate is $0.570000 per $100 value -- lowered from...
Laredo pride group to kickoff LGBTQ+ history month, honor local allies
The Gateway City Pride Association will be kicking off LGBTQ+ history month this October with an event honoring pride allies — both local and national — who have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Among the honorees will be LGBTQ+ History Month founder Rodney Wilson, who will be present...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
Union Pacific addresses potential strike as deadline approaches
A potential nationwide railroad industry strike could begin as early as Friday at 12:01 a.m. The Association of American Railroads said recently a strike could shut down 30% of the country’s freight services and block most passenger and commuter rail services. This could potentially shut down the nation’s rail system and cost $2 billion a day.
Ranked: The top places to drink in Laredo, according to alcohol sales
Nearly $4 million worth of alcohol was consumed in the Gateway City's bars, restaurants, theaters and bowling alleys in the month of July, data from the Texas Comptroller's Office shows. We've decided to delve into the data and rank the top 20 places where Laredoans drank in the Gateway City...
Laredo's Main Event teams up with food bank to offer gaming vouchers for donations
Laredo's Main Event is offering gaming vouchers for a good cause, teaming up with the South Texas Food Bank for a food drive this Friday, September 16. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Main Event, which is located at the Mall del Norte. The organizers are asking Laredoans to donate non-perishable goods only. That includes rice, beans, pasta and peanut butter.
Laredo Port of Entry holds 911 Memorial Ceremony at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 911 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge...
Laredo to see chance of thunderstorms over 4-day span
The City of Laredo will see another potential opportunity to receive more needed rainfall starting this weekend. The drought-stricken area is currently forecasted to see a chance of thunderstorms over four consecutive days, kicking off with Friday. According to the National Weather Service as of Thursday morning, Laredo has a...
Boys & Girls Club continues its process of hiring a new executive director
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is in the process of hiring a new executive director. The hiring “will be soon,” were the words shared by Board President Andrew Carranco during the quarterly board meeting held last week at the Benavides Club. More than 50 candidates have...
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
Beaver Nugget blaze? TX Forest Service lists most 'interesting' wildfire names of 2022
What's in a name? Soliloquies aside, if that name refers to a scorching wildfire, a number of considerations factor into these titles with some blaze names being somewhat more curious than others. Between Dec. 9, 2021, and Aug. 29, 2022, the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to more than 1,700...
LISD offers flu vaccines for students
The Laredo Independent School District in partnership with the City of Laredo Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no cost for LISD students that are eligible under the Texas Vaccine for Children requirements (TVFC). The flu vaccine clinics...
