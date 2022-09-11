ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
L'Observateur

Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student

RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
brproud.com

Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
WAFB

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
