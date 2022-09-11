Read full article on original website
Southern University support gave football program boost after LSU game
After a tough game against LSU, Southern University football got a lift from its fans on the field. The post Southern University support gave football program boost after LSU game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of...
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
Gunshots fired in Tigerland
During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
VIDEO: Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later: ‘The world would have responded differently if Ella was white’
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student
RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
