WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
WVNews
West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
WVNews
1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second-half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our boys...
WVNews
Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
WVNews
Bridgeport edges Fairmont Senior on late field goal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Seventeen. That is how many plays Bridgeport’s last drive of the game took, a drive that included a 2-yard rush by Charlie Brazier to pick up a fourth-and-2 from the 28-yard line. It culminated with the longest field goal of Taylor Thomas’s high school career.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd defeats Notre Dame in straight sets; Liberty, South Harrison split tri-matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 at the Byrd Cage on Thursday evening. Zyla Lanham had nine kills, 13 assists and four digs for ND, while Emily Besten tallied eight kills and 10 digs.
WVNews
Nick Kellarlooks down field for a receiver.JPG
WVNews
ND goal celebration
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
WVNews
Grizzlies use late fourth quarter rally for win over Lincoln, 24-21
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in the fourth quarter by No. 6 Lincoln, rallying to take a 24-21 victory in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Thursday night at Stydahar Field. The Cougars (2-1) led 14-9 at halftime...
WVNews
Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
WVNews
BHS #1 corner kick.JPG
WVNews
West Virginia officials expected to announce new natural gas power plant for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A multibillion-dollar economic development project will be announced Friday in Charleston, and sources have indicated it will be a natural-gas-fired power plant in Doddridge County. A press advisory sent Thursday afternoon fueled speculation, especially when sources indicated to WV News that the project was...
WVNews
VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event’s focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. “The...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council approves purchases, first readings of ordinances Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With an agenda packed with items from Monday’s work session, Clarksburg City Council approved the first reading of several ordinances, as well as several purchases, Thursday evening. Approved first was a pair of ordinances that would raise sewer rates for residents of Clarksburg...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening
Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
WVNews
Farm Bureau to host meeting, tour
ACCIDENT — Garrett County Farm Bureau will host a legislative meeting and tour at the Glotfelty Farm and Meadow Mountain Hemp at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. The tour portion of the event is free and open to the public, with a legislative meeting to be held after for Farm Bureau members.
