Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second-half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our boys...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport edges Fairmont Senior on late field goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Seventeen. That is how many plays Bridgeport’s last drive of the game took, a drive that included a 2-yard rush by Charlie Brazier to pick up a fourth-and-2 from the 28-yard line. It culminated with the longest field goal of Taylor Thomas’s high school career.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

ND goal celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Yds#American Football#College Football#The Kansas Jayhawks#Qb Jalon Daniels#Espn
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event’s focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. “The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening

Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Farm Bureau to host meeting, tour

ACCIDENT — Garrett County Farm Bureau will host a legislative meeting and tour at the Glotfelty Farm and Meadow Mountain Hemp at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. The tour portion of the event is free and open to the public, with a legislative meeting to be held after for Farm Bureau members.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

