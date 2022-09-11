ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Muhammad Ali's Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Signs Amateur Contract with PFL

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of late heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the 24-year-old will compete at the PFL tournament finals in November. Ali Walsh said the following about signing with PFL after posting a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

AEW's MJF Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum

AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling, but there's at least one person who loves him. MJF took to Twitter and confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum:. MJF recently made his return to AEW programming, winning the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Has The Excitement for Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Return Worn Off?

From the moment then-WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company prior to the May 16 episode of Raw, fans have eagerly waited their return. The assumption of creative power by Triple H behind the scenes in July intensified that excitement and inspired reports of an impending comeback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on September 14. The tournament to crown a new world champion continued this week with two big matches. Bryan Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the second time in less than a month, and Jon Moxley took on Sammy Guevara. We...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and More

Roman Reigns is the top star in pro wrestling but his status as Undisputed WWE Champion has put the company's creative team in a pickle, which is the subject at the forefront of this collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo for the week that was. The Tribal Chief is but...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Launching New Fan Controlled Hoops League in February

The creators of the Fan Controlled Football league are following up on their success with the formation of Fan Controlled Hoops, per Brooks Warren of Slam. Former NBA player Baron Davis and Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA players union, will be strategic advisers to the league, which will begin Feb. 7.
NBA

