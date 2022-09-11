Read full article on original website
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Signs Amateur Contract with PFL
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of late heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the 24-year-old will compete at the PFL tournament finals in November. Ali Walsh said the following about signing with PFL after posting a...
Roman Reigns Talks Rock Match; Liv Blasts Ronda Rousey; WWE Rumors on Kevin Owens
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns has no idea if a match against his cousin, The Rock, is in the cards, but he is open to the opportunity. Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast with YouTuber and fellow WWE Superstar Logan Paul...
Report: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Title Fight Agreed to for Nov. 19
An undisputed welterweight championship fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. is being targeted for Nov. 19. Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the two superstar boxers have "agreed to all material terms" for a bout in Las Vegas. Coppinger did note the contract has not yet been signed by Crawford...
AEW's MJF Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum
AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling, but there's at least one person who loves him. MJF took to Twitter and confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum:. MJF recently made his return to AEW programming, winning the...
Has The Excitement for Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Return Worn Off?
From the moment then-WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company prior to the May 16 episode of Raw, fans have eagerly waited their return. The assumption of creative power by Triple H behind the scenes in July intensified that excitement and inspired reports of an impending comeback.
American Figure Skater Ilia Malinin Lands 1st Quad Axel Ever in Competition
Ilia Malinin wrote his name into the record books Wednesday. The 17-year-old landed a quad axel in the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic, becoming the first to do so in competition. "When I’m practicing it, it's pretty easy for me to figure out how to get the right timing and...
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on September 14. The tournament to crown a new world champion continued this week with two big matches. Bryan Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the second time in less than a month, and Jon Moxley took on Sammy Guevara. We...
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and More
Roman Reigns is the top star in pro wrestling but his status as Undisputed WWE Champion has put the company's creative team in a pickle, which is the subject at the forefront of this collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo for the week that was. The Tribal Chief is but...
Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Launching New Fan Controlled Hoops League in February
The creators of the Fan Controlled Football league are following up on their success with the formation of Fan Controlled Hoops, per Brooks Warren of Slam. Former NBA player Baron Davis and Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA players union, will be strategic advisers to the league, which will begin Feb. 7.
