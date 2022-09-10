ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

3726 State St 138, Santa Barbara, CA 9310

Tucked toward the back of the complex affording ultimate privacy, This unit shines in its immaculate condition. Meticulously maintained by its original owner, this 3 1/2 year old unit has all the amenities associated with Estancia. A stone's throw from Whole Foods and close by to many restaurants and Gelson's shopping as well as the newest addition to grocery shopping: Bristol Farms in La Cumbre Plaza. This is ''food Nirvana''!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Oak Park, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can join Foresters coaches, staff, volunteers and more for a Santa Maria-style...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Noozhawk

Goleta Hears Community Feedback, Concerns About Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Project

Goleta's Ellwood Mesa is a stop for monarch butterflies migrating each winter, and the city is collecting public input for its habitat management plan. More than two dozen community members gathered Monday evening for a city workshop on the plan, which includes updated signage, a new viewing area, the planting of trees and shrubs, and a new boardwalk.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike

The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Methodist Church#Racism#African American#Healing Justice#Page Turnbull#Spanish
Noozhawk

False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: How to Move Past Student Debt — and Into a Home

You want to buy a house. But you’re worried you won’t qualify for a mortgage because of your student loan debt. You’re not alone. Half of non-homeowners (51%) say student loan debt is delaying them from buying a home, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors. That number jumps to 60% for millennials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy