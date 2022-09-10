Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bicycle Tour to Benefit Arthritis Foundation to Roll Through Santa Barbara County
Cyclists participating in the California Coast Classic Bike Tour will roll through Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday. The 200 riders for the Arthritis Foundation’s 22nd flagship event will make their way from Oceano to Buellton for 66 miles on Thursday. On Friday, they will travel from Buellton...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk
James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022
James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
Noozhawk
Goleta Beach Restaurant, Set to Open in January, at Center of Lawsuit Against Its Operators
A new restaurant scheduled to open at Goleta Beach has been delayed because of extensive building renovations, and now, the business is at the center of a lawsuit filed against its operators. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors first signed off on the new restaurant at 5905 Sandspit Road...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director
Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
Noozhawk
Under the Goleta Pier
Noozhawk
Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday
The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can join Foresters coaches, staff, volunteers and more for a Santa Maria-style...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?
The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
Noozhawk
Goleta Hears Community Feedback, Concerns About Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Project
Goleta's Ellwood Mesa is a stop for monarch butterflies migrating each winter, and the city is collecting public input for its habitat management plan. More than two dozen community members gathered Monday evening for a city workshop on the plan, which includes updated signage, a new viewing area, the planting of trees and shrubs, and a new boardwalk.
Noozhawk
Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike
The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
Noozhawk
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Noozhawk
Solvang Says ‘Velkommen Igen’ — Welcome Again — as Danish Days Event Returns
Danish Days will return for 2022 to mark the 85th celebration of Solvang's heritage, bringing back tasty traditions and launching new attractions. Events begin Friday and continue through Sunday with the theme of "Velkommen Igen," Danish for "welcome again" after COVID-19 prevented the 2020 and 2021 events. “After a two-year...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High Water Polo Pulls Away from Ventura Late in 2nd Half
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team went on a 4-0 run to break a 10-10 tie late in the third period and defeated Ventura, 14-10, in a Channel League game Wednesday at the Dons' pool. Jerrard Burford led the scoring with five goals and had three assists. Landin Romo...
Noozhawk
Evelina Erickson Leads San Marcos Girls Golf to Rivalry Win Over Santa Barbara
Evelina Erickson shot a personal-best 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 236-275 Channel League win over rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Fia Torrey shot a 47 and Campbell Thayer and Riley O’Brien finished one shot...
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Noozhawk
False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Roommate of witness left tips alleging Paul Flores murder confession: ‘Just the facts’
Justin Goodwin submitted anonymous tips in 2004 claiming that his roommate heard the murder defendant confess to killing Kristin Smart.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Noozhawk
Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: How to Move Past Student Debt — and Into a Home
You want to buy a house. But you’re worried you won’t qualify for a mortgage because of your student loan debt. You’re not alone. Half of non-homeowners (51%) say student loan debt is delaying them from buying a home, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors. That number jumps to 60% for millennials.
