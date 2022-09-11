Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Jordan Washington leads Monroe JV past Dougherty
ALBANY — Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington threw four touchdown passes and the Tornado defense picked up four Dougherty turnovers Thursday afternoon to help Monroe crush the crosstown rival Trojans 34-8 in junior varsity football at Dougherty High School. The Golden Tornadoes started off with a strong running game led...
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8-11, 2022
Tracy Walker, 43, Jakin, Georgia: Violation of probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Carr, 39, Tallahassee, Florida: Hold for Leon County, hold for Wakulla County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Green, 26, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 10, 2022. Scotty Williams, 43, Greenwood,...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Gun found at Leon High School
The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WTGS
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
'Family, God and the Fire Department': TFD remembers fallen Captain Brenden Rudy
Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines, describes Captain Brenden Rudy as a leader at the fire department.
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
Albany Herald
Silicon Ranch constructs large solar site in north Lee County
LEESBURG — Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.
