Tallahassee, FL

Albany Herald

Jordan Washington leads Monroe JV past Dougherty

ALBANY — Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington threw four touchdown passes and the Tornado defense picked up four Dougherty turnovers Thursday afternoon to help Monroe crush the crosstown rival Trojans 34-8 in junior varsity football at Dougherty High School. The Golden Tornadoes started off with a strong running game led...
ALBANY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 8-11, 2022

Tracy Walker, 43, Jakin, Georgia: Violation of probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Carr, 39, Tallahassee, Florida: Hold for Leon County, hold for Wakulla County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Green, 26, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 10, 2022. Scotty Williams, 43, Greenwood,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC News

Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom

A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
PERRY, FL
wfxl.com

Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide

The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Silicon Ranch constructs large solar site in north Lee County

LEESBURG — Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.
LEE COUNTY, GA

