September 18, 2022 from 10-11am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church Service. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the beginning of our Kauai Mokihana Festival with our special worship. Come and enjoy our Christian hymns, scriptures anthems and prayers in both Hawaiian and English. Service will start at 10am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church located at 4-1325 Kuhio Highway, Kapaa Kauai.

KAPAA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO