KITV.com
Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later
Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later. Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later. Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of...
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 displaced after fire at a Nawiliwili apartment causes $153K in damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were displaced after a fire on Kauai Monday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to Banyan Harbor Resorts on Wilcox Road around 6 p.m. Monday. There, they found a second-floor apartment with smoke coming from the building. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, KFD officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway
PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
thisweekhawaii.com
Kauai Mokihana Festival 2022 Church Service
September 18, 2022 from 10-11am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church Service. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the beginning of our Kauai Mokihana Festival with our special worship. Come and enjoy our Christian hymns, scriptures anthems and prayers in both Hawaiian and English. Service will start at 10am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church located at 4-1325 Kuhio Highway, Kapaa Kauai.
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
