Kauai County, HI

KITV.com

Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later

Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That's when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
PRINCEVILLE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 displaced after fire at a Nawiliwili apartment causes $153K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were displaced after a fire on Kauai Monday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to Banyan Harbor Resorts on Wilcox Road around 6 p.m. Monday. There, they found a second-floor apartment with smoke coming from the building. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, KFD officials said.
LIHUE, HI
Honolulu, HI
Kauai County, HI
Kauai County, HI
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway

PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
PRINCEVILLE, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Kauai Mokihana Festival 2022 Church Service

September 18, 2022 from 10-11am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church Service. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the beginning of our Kauai Mokihana Festival with our special worship. Come and enjoy our Christian hymns, scriptures anthems and prayers in both Hawaiian and English. Service will start at 10am at Kapaa First Hawaiian Church located at 4-1325 Kuhio Highway, Kapaa Kauai.
KAPAA, HI
KHON2

Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
ELEELE, HI

