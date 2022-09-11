Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
The Oregon men's basketball schedule in its full form was released Thursday afternoon. The Ducks' 2022-23 schedule will include eight non-conference games at Matthew Knight Arena, three more non-conference games played in Portland, and the Ducks won't play outside the state of Oregon for 14 of their first 15 games of the season.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
Dam Podcast: Previewing Oregon State vs Montana State
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, September 15th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Bucky Irving working hard to ensure dropped passes don't become season-long trend
Part of what brought Bucky Irving to Oregon was the opportunity to show off his pass catching skillset. Kenny Dillingham's offense turns backs into pass catchers much more often than his old offense at Minnesota did, and that role is something he looked forward to embracing at his new school.
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
