Eugene, OR

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

The Oregon men's basketball schedule in its full form was released Thursday afternoon. The Ducks' 2022-23 schedule will include eight non-conference games at Matthew Knight Arena, three more non-conference games played in Portland, and the Ducks won't play outside the state of Oregon for 14 of their first 15 games of the season.
Dam Podcast: Previewing Oregon State vs Montana State

This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, September 15th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games

The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
