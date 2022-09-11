Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
KEYC
Mankato shopping All Seasons Arena upgrades
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Originally built in the 1970s, All Seasons Arena in Mankato has been the home of community athletic and youth programs for decades. Mankato Area Public Schools ran the facility for over 40 years, but facility operations were taken over by the city of Mankato in 2021.
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player off ventilator; family shares first words
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn took a “huge step” this week, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was removed from a ventilator Monday and celebrated breathing on his own again with the first words: “roll tide.”
KEYC
South Central College opening inclusion centers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is opening two new inclusion centers for both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. The inclusion center in Faribault opens today at 11 a.m. while the center in North Mankato opens on Thursday. The centers are meant to to foster an environment...
KEYC
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
KEYC
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it's getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town's growing entertainment and sports scenes.
KEYC
Minnesota down 3,100 jobs in August, unemployment rate at 1.9%
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose by 0.1% in August, according to numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This follows last month, which saw the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of data tracking. But, according to Ryan Vesey, this is less than ideal because you need some of that unemployment to create job growth.
KEYC
Waseca business takes next step in cannabis production
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been nearly four months since the legalization of hemp-derived THC gummies in Minnesota. At a cannabis processing plant in Waseca, they’re getting prepared for the next step. “Demand was going to be high, we just didn’t realize how high,” said Matt Little, partner/owner...
KEYC
Goats help clear area of invasive plants ahead of Mankato Pow Wow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ahead of this year’s Mankato Pow Wow, the city of Mankato has released more than 30 goats to clear up several acres of land. The goats helped get rid of buckthorn, which is considered an invasive plant, in Land of Memories Park. Having the goats...
KEYC
Mahkato Wacipi kicks off 50th year Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 50th Mahkato Wacipi kicks off Friday. The annual tradition celebrates and honors Dakota ancestors and traditions. The Powwow aims to build bridges between all people through education and storytelling. It started half a century ago and has been bringing people together in Mankato ever since...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
KEYC
PHOTOS: Redwood Falls Standoff
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato.
KEYC
Southern Minnesota resources continue to spread awareness on opioid epidemic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly 294,000 people live in the 11 counties in Minnesota’s south central region. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a recent study found there were 6.3 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in those counties between 2017 and 2019. That number is the lowest in...
KEYC
Mankato children’s museum partners with Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is teaming up with the Mayo Clinic Health System. The partnership seeks to promote a greater awareness of health and wellness. They teach kids helpful skills during partnered events and programming, like the Healthy Habits, Sun and Bike Safety,...
KEYC
Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
KEYC
Local author reads for Head Start program’s students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local author stopped at Mankato Head Start Thursday to read one of her books and spread her message. She says she is trying to spread the message of love and patience through children’s books. The Head Start program is family centered for pregnant women...
KEYC
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
KEYC
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army hosting first rummage sale
The Watonwan County Entertainment Association is back for the concert season. After a hiatus, the association is having bands tune up their instruments for the first time since 2019.
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
