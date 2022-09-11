MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose by 0.1% in August, according to numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This follows last month, which saw the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of data tracking. But, according to Ryan Vesey, this is less than ideal because you need some of that unemployment to create job growth.

