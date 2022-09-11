Read full article on original website
Gonzalo Higuain's brace lifts Inter Miami over Crew
Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the same match to help Inter Miami keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Higuain gave Miami (11-13-6, 39 points) the lead in the 25th minute before Cucho Hernandez...
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for last friendlies before World Cup
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped...
