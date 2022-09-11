The Colorado Rockies released veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Thursday. The 34-year-old pitcher, in his 14th major league season, was 4-2 with a 7.61 ERA in 35 appearances this season. He had agreed to a $1.25 million deal for 2022. Chacín is 85-91 with a 4.18 ERA in 227 starts...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO