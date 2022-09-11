Baylor Offense Stalls, Bears Trail at Halftime vs BYU

The Baylor Bears offense struggled mightily in the first half against BYU

The No. 9 Baylor Bears entered their biggest test of the young season against the No. 21 BYU Cougars on Saturday night in Provo , hoping to make a statement to the rest to a national audience.

Coming off of a 69-10 blowout of Albany a week prior, Baylor's offensive confidence was sky-high.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they were not able to replicate that production the first half of play as they were held to just six points, trailing 10-6 heading into the locker room at halftime.

At quarterback, Blake Shapen was one of the more surprising disappointments for the Bears, completing just 7 of 14 passes for 47 yards.

Meanwhile, the running game also had its struggles, rushing 19 times for 46 yards as a team, with the lone touchdown coming from Qualana Jones in the final two minutes of the half.

As a team, the Bears managed a mere 92 total yards of offense through the first 30 minutes.

The one bright spot for the Bears, however, was the defense, which was able to hold court for the most part on the other end of the field, allowing BYU to gain 162 yards of total offense.

The Bears will hope to increase that offensive output in the second half as they attempt to rally and re-take the lead in front of a raucous crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

