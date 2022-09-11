KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert held his left arm tightly to his ribs while going into the trainer’s room for X-rays after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Herbert was hurt midway through the fourth quarter, when he unloaded a pass to tight end Gerald Everett and was crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. Herbert remained on the ground for about a minute while trainers tended to him, then left the game for a play before Chargers coach Brandon Staley asked if he was OK to continue. Herbert walked back onto the field and was promptly crushed between Chiefs pass rushers Frank Clark and George Karlaftis while throwing an incompletion, forcing Los Angeles to punt while trailing 24-17 in the waning minutes. The Chiefs added a field goal on their ensuing possession, but Herbert gamely kept the Chargers alive when he marched them 73 yards in just over 2 minutes for a touchdown. He took a couple more hits, but delivered a pretty throw to DeAndre Carter to convert a fourth down and another to Joshua Palmer on fourth down for a touchdown.

