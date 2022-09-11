Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska vs. Woodland
The Pawhuska Huskies are taking on another Osage County foe this week in the Woodland Cougars in Fairfax. Pawhuska fell short against Hominy in the Battle of the Osage last week. The Huskies were able to move the ball but struggled to finishing drives last week. Huskies Head Coach Matt...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Pawhuska Looking To Get Back On Track Against Woodland. Pawhuska goes on the road for the first time this season when the Huskies play Woodland tomorrow night. Both schools are looking to rebound from close losses last week. Pawhuska lost to another Osage County rival, the Hominy Bucks 27-22. Woodland lost to Newkirk in a 31-30 heartbreaker.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Looking To Get Back On Track Against Woodland
Pawhuska goes on the road for the first time this season when the Huskies play Woodland tomorrow night. Both schools are looking to rebound from close losses last week. Pawhuska lost to another Osage County rival, the Hominy Bucks 27-22. Woodland lost to Newkirk in a 31-30 heartbreaker. Special teams...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Harry Wright and Nate Neal Preview Cville
Bartlesville head football coach Harry Wright met with KWON on Wednesday night for his weekly radio show. The program airs from 6-7 from Dink’s Pit BBQ every Wednesday evening. BHS is trying to pull an upset against Collinsville on Friday night. The 2-0 Cardinals are the defending 5A state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Looking to Improve to 4-0
Barnsdall advanced to 3-0 after a wild ending that resulted in a win last week against Summit Christian Academy. The Panthers blocked a field goal, but an inadvertent whistle caused the down to be replayed. SCA decided to go for it on fourth down and scored a touchdown. Barnsdall was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan Football Celebrates Into Bye
Copan High School football is 1-2, as the Hornets are heading into a bye week this weekend. Copan picked up its first win on Thursday of last week, beating Foyil 44-32. Copan racked up 272 yards through the air. Freshman quarterback Kane Foreman was 18-32 with six total touchdowns and no interceptions. Teagan Caron, another freshman, was the Hornets leading wide receiver with two scores and 98-yards on the night.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Set to Battle Hulbert for first win
R\n The Nowata Ironmen will play hosts for the third straight week this year. They host the winless Hulbert Riders, who like the Ironmen, are still in search of their first win in game number 3 of the season. \r\n. \r\n Nowata is coming off a last week tough loss...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Valley set to Take on Chelsea
The Caney Valley Trojans finally got a 1, in the win column after game number 3 of the season. The Trojans pummeled Wyandotte 38-0 in their first home game action of the season and move to 1-2 on the young season. Caney QB Zak Wallis played a huge part in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports
High school finals from from Monday night – in softball: Bartlesville High softball cruised in two District wins over Putnam City North. BHS swept the double-header 15-2 and 12-2. Dewey earned a blowout win over Claremore Sequoyah 16-2. Wyandotte swept Caney Valley in a twin-bill, 10-0 and 15-0. Pawhuska...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pickle Ball in the Park?
The City of Bartlesville is considering pickle ball as one option for the Sooner Park tennis courts when they are modified but there are barriers, such as parking and access control, that could sideline or eliminate the decision completely. Originally, a pickle ball court was planned as one of two...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and InformationCity Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delawa
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville
In its most recent CITY BEAT newsletter, the City of Bartlesville stated that the trimming of trees that hang over streets and roadways and end up causing disruptions in traffic and hiding road signage must be trimmed by whomever owns the property on which the tree resides. However, if the trimming presents a safety issue to property or persons, the city can assist with the trimming. To determine if a tree qualifies for city help, you must contact the Public Works Department at 918-338-4131 and request that your situation be reviewed. You should do this before you attempt to contract for a tree trimmer or do the job yourself.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Grocery Giveaway Sep. 20
There will be a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska on Sep. 20. There is a one bag limit per family. It will be under a first come, first serve basis. The event starts at 5:30 and will run through 6:30 at Tri County Tech. If you have any questions about the event, go to www.citychurchok.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting in Bartlesville
The Northern Oklahoma local section of American Chemical Society (ACS) has announced on its website that the 65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting will be held in Bartlesville on October 8 at the Phillips 66 Research Center on Highwy 60 at Highway 123. The theme of this year's conference is Sustainable and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Indian Taco Championship
Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band sold 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday September 15th for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, the arrival will not be a jumbo as the jet they arrived on. Fans lined the southern end of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
AT&T Offers Reward for Catching Copper Thieves
AT&T is having a bad year with thievery throughout the United States and lately, especially in Oklahoma. AT&T officials have said they are not sure if it is a single person conducting all of the theft or a group of people working in multiple locations or copycats from the original theft.
Comments / 0