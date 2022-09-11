Read full article on original website
Emporia Hot Flashes finish third at Kansas Senior Games
The Emporia Hot Flashes competed in the Kansas Senior Games on Sept. 9th and 10th at the Sports Zone in Topeka. The team went 2-1 in pool play recording wins over the Kansas Prairie Storm and Kansas Cougars and losing to the Oklahoma Rockers. Bracket play began Saturday afternoon and...
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
Emporia State announces 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule
Basketball fans that want to watch the Lady Hornets at home will need to be patient this season as Emporia State will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. The good news is the Lady Hornets will play 12 of their final 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won nearly 90% of their games over the last quarter century.
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams of Emporia died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was 67.
Farley on fast track: Emporia to GreenWood corporate role
GreenWood Inc. has promoted a Site Leader at its Emporia project to a corporate position. Jeremy Farley now will be project site leader for the entire company. He moved to Kansas in July from Augusta, Georgia, where he was Senior Maintenance Lead Tech.
Multiple faculty cut at Emporia State as terminations continue
Terminations are underway at Emporia State University. The Gazette confirmed Thursday evening that faculty members had been let go in multiple departments across the university. At the Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, ESU President Ken Hush told KBOR that programs the university would focus on — or that were...
Emporia Events: Words, festival, 'bagrock' planned
The late Rush Limbaugh liked to say, “Words mean things.” An event in Emporia Tuesday night hopes to show that “Words Save Lives.”. The Bowyer Community Building will host a program from 6:00-9:00 p.m. offering everything from poetry and comedy to acrobatics and dance, aimed at suicide survivors and their families.
Three Emporia teachers earn big recognition
Three Emporia educators received big honors Wednesday during separate surprise visits across the district. Emporia Middle School eighth grade English teacher Misty Lawson was named as the district’s secondary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee. “It’s an honor and I’m very grateful to be nominated and represent the...
Close, but probably no showers
Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.
Curtis Wayne McCreary
They named Curtis Wayne McCreary. prior to his passing he started to have some severe health. issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of. August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in. Topeka, KS from heart failure. Curtis grew up doing all of...
Storm map - 9.14.22
Words Save Lives event brings awareness to suicide prevention in Emporia
Poets, singers, musicians and more gathered in the Bowyer Building Tuesday night to share life-saving art at Emporia’s first Words Save Lives event. The event was hosted and organized by Kerry Moyer as part of a statewide series of events. Words Save Lives was created in Lawrence, Kansas, by Marcia Epstein, a licensed master social worker, and has been able to spread its impactful message of suicide awareness and prevention across the state.
Doris H. Smith
Doris H. Smith, formerly of Americus, KS, died September 12, 2022 at the Silver Bluffs Village in Canton, NC. She was born on December 25, 1923 in Newton, KS. Her parents were Freddy Orland Phillips and Rena Sarah Moore Phillips. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL in 1941 and earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS. She married Warren Ralph Smith May 26, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ralph Smith and brother, Denzel Phillips.
UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
DEVELOPING: Faculty cuts underway at ESU
Terminations are reportedly underway at Emporia State University, according to one source that spoke with The Gazette Thursday morning. Faculty members have been let go in multiple departments, the source said, including the Department of English, Modern Languages, & Journalism and Counselor Education. The news comes after the Kansas Board...
Neighboring district reportedly transporting students out of Madison
Tensions ran high at the USD #386 Board Meeting Wednesday night after information was disclosed that USD #390 Hamilton was bringing a bus a few blocks from Madison schools to transport kids to their facilities without properly notifying the district. According to Kansas Statute 72-3124 laws require school districts to...
Budget decisions planned by Southern Lyon County board
Wednesday night will be budget night for the Southern Lyon County school board. The meeting agenda includes adoption of the “revenue neutral rate” resolution for the new school year, followed by a vote on the district budget. Public comment will be allowed before both votes.
ESU faculty and program cuts expected this week, former Faculty Senate president said Hush “misled” KBOR
The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved Emporia State University’s “workforce management” framework yesterday. Here’s what you need to know. The framework will allow ESU to make sweeping cuts to both programs and faculty, including faculty with tenure. ESU President Ken Hush said the move is necessary to deal with low enrollment and budget deficits, and will “transform ESU in the best interest of our students.”
