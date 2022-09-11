Basketball fans that want to watch the Lady Hornets at home will need to be patient this season as Emporia State will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. The good news is the Lady Hornets will play 12 of their final 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won nearly 90% of their games over the last quarter century.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO