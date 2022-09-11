Read full article on original website
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
Georgia Southern gearing up to host Hispanic Heritage Month events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on the Armstrong campus on Georgia Southern University. The chairwoman for Migrant Equity Southeast is at Georgia Southern helping with Hispanic heritage events on campus. She says this month Migrant Equity Southeast is shedding light on all the contributions Hispanic people bring to our country and this community.
Savannah visitors provide thoughts on latest inflation report
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lower gas prices helped slow inflation in August, but overall, prices still rose by 0.1 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite lower gas prices, a continued rise in grocery prices has many people feeling the pinch. Several people...
Ghost Pirates will unveil jersey on Oct. 7
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will unveil the team’s inaugural jersey in early October. The team announced on social media that fans will get a long-awaited look on Friday, Oct. 7.
Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The history of Jazz in Savannah is as deeply rooted in cities like New Orleans, but it’s a story in need of a home to share it. A new Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame exhibit is opening this Saturday to bring this century of music to life.
Georgia Historical Society celebrating Constitution Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Constitution Day is coming up Saturday, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution. And what better way to observe the day than by seeing a draft copy of the historical document for yourself?. Georgia Historical Society Senior Historian Dr. Stan Deaton stopped by to talk about...
Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
Pawn Stars filming in Savannah
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
Shannon Lecounte Ministries Gospel Choir performs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shrimp and grits, smoked brisket and chicken and waffles highlight the menu at Plant Riverside District’s Monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch Series. The music is food for your soul. The Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir will entertain guests at District Live one Sunday of every month...
Cooler this morning with drier air around!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 80s. Get out and enjoy the day if you can, it will be a nice one!. Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 5:37AM I 8.2′ 11:48AM I 1.4′ 6:09PM. Wednesday Beach forecast:...
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
Morning Break and Afternoon Break
What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. Live Oak Libraries celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. By Sam Bauman. WTOC’s Sam Bauman stopped by the Live Oak...
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
Toombs Co. students receive hands-on training through the Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School was the first school in the state to have a Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway for students. Now, six other schools across the state have it as well. The school says they created the pathway after businesses in the community were concerned...
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
Miss Judy Charters: A life on the water
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Wilmington Island, down a small dirt road you’ll find her, Captain Judy Helmey. Who is admittedly, one of a kind. “I’ve been incarcerated for that once, but, that’s another story,” joked Helmey. But this story is about her business, Miss...
Winner of fundraising raffle receives car
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
