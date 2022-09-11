Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto Plus’ game
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:
01-11-13-22-34-36
(one, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:
01-11-13-22-34-36
(one, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0