Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “SuperCash” game were:

01-12-16-22-23-29, Doubler: N

(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Doubler: N)

¶ Maximum prize: $350,000

Comments / 0

