Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'
Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
MMAmania.com
McBroom vs Gib payouts: Adrian Peterson banks meager $15k for knockout loss to Le’Veon Bell
Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell made his celebrity boxing debut last weekend in Los Angeles taking on fellow gridiron goon Adrian Peterson as part of the “Social Gloves 2” fight card, also featuring YouTube personalities AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom. Bell scored a fifth-round knockout victory...
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler expects title shot with UFC 281 win: ‘I’m your world champion by middle of next year’
Michael Chandler is ready to right his early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wrongs. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion wasted no time challenging for UFC gold upon his Jan. 2021 arrival. Starching Dan Hooker in two minutes and 30 seconds in his debut, Chandler then went on to battle for the vacant title opposite Charles Oliveira.
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN
RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Stockton Slap, Bare Knuckle Edition?
Nate Diaz’s victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last weekend (HIGHLIGHTS) earned the Stockton slugger his freedom. Diaz ended the final fight of his UFC contract on a high-note despite all initial expectations, entering free agency as a hugely valuable commodity. Quite simply, he’s one of the sport’s biggest stars, and that’s true inside or outside of the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Khabib chastises overweight Khamzat for not surrounding himself with muslims — ‘This is very bad’
Undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, clocking in at 178.5 pounds and forcing the promotion to rework the entire main card at the eleventh hour. As a result, Chimaev was yanked from his Nate Diaz headliner...
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Demetrious Johnson: ‘Everybody won’ from Ben Askren trade in 2018
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and ONE Championship swapping two of their best fighters feels like a lifetime ago. In late 2018, the promotions came to an agreement to let go of one top star each with the intention of the fighters jumping ships. Therefore, giving the mixed martial arts (MMA) world its first-ever trade.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Sandhagen vs. Yadong
Elite Bantamweight strikers make a play for contention inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen squares off with Song Yadong atop UFC Vegas 60. The Middleweight division also hosts some mayhem of its own in Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues, while Andre Fili and Bill Algeo will look to do the same at 145 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Sorry, Volk! Beneil Dariush gets backup duties for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title tilt
Alexander Volkanovski’s services won’t be needed at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Since his last title defense in July 2022, the reigning UFC Featherweight kingpin has been offering to act as the backup fighter for the upcoming Lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev if needed. Volkanovski can now rest and watch from the sidelines as No. 6-ranked Lightweight, Beneil Dariush, expects to fill in if needed.
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
