EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan suggests we are ‘living in a simulation’ after Nate Diaz ‘209’ tap at UFC 279
Nate Diaz is from Stockton, Calif., where the area code is 209. He also smokes weed, which is often referred to as 420. So anytime Diaz does anything that somehow relates to those two numbers, fanboys run wild because ... I guess it’s a real hoot?. Anyway, Diaz submitted...
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Stockton Slap, Bare Knuckle Edition?
Nate Diaz’s victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last weekend (HIGHLIGHTS) earned the Stockton slugger his freedom. Diaz ended the final fight of his UFC contract on a high-note despite all initial expectations, entering free agency as a hugely valuable commodity. Quite simply, he’s one of the sport’s biggest stars, and that’s true inside or outside of the Octagon.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: UFC fighter taps out 10 Marines at Camp Pendleton
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett, also known as Paddy “The Baddy,” grappled with 10 Marines and talked mental health during a visit to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. on Aug. 26. Video of the matchups first released this week shows how Pimblett forced the 10 different Marines to tap out while grappling with the pro fighter.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler expects title shot with UFC 281 win: ‘I’m your world champion by middle of next year’
Michael Chandler is ready to right his early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wrongs. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion wasted no time challenging for UFC gold upon his Jan. 2021 arrival. Starching Dan Hooker in two minutes and 30 seconds in his debut, Chandler then went on to battle for the vacant title opposite Charles Oliveira.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
MMAmania.com
McBroom vs Gib payouts: Adrian Peterson banks meager $15k for knockout loss to Le’Veon Bell
Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell made his celebrity boxing debut last weekend in Los Angeles taking on fellow gridiron goon Adrian Peterson as part of the “Social Gloves 2” fight card, also featuring YouTube personalities AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom. Bell scored a fifth-round knockout victory...
MMAmania.com
Cory Sandhagen surprised Sean O’Malley got No. 1-ranked Petr Yan after UFC 276 eye-poke performance
Sean O’Malley’s fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this past summer ended in a “No Contest” after “Suga” inadvertently poked “Young Punisher” in the eye, prompting the official to call the fight midway through round two. But, the outcome of the bout didn’t affect O’Malley’s progress in the slightest because he was subsequently booked to face off against the No. 1-seeded contender in the Bantamweight division, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
MMAmania.com
Khabib chastises overweight Khamzat for not surrounding himself with muslims — ‘This is very bad’
Undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, clocking in at 178.5 pounds and forcing the promotion to rework the entire main card at the eleventh hour. As a result, Chimaev was yanked from his Nate Diaz headliner...
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 prediction, full fight preview
Five years after their first meeting and four since their second, generational talents Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin lock horns for the final time this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) in the familiar halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of...
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever. Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team...
MMAmania.com
BROADENED HORIZIN: Kyoji Horiguchi, Hiromasa Ougikubo, Kintaro, and Juri Ohara
RIZIN Fighting Federation closes out Sept. 2022 with a doubleheader showcase. Episode 19 of BROADENED HORIZIN is a special one, celebrating two full years of the show's existence. To prepare for the upcoming Sept. 25, 2022, events, RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN, a traditional big-name grouping of four guests joined the panel.
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 free fight: Watch Song Yadong retire Marlon Moraes with vicious knockout | Video
Song Yadong will attempt to win his fourth straight fight inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Sept. 17, 2022) when he battles Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, which is set to go down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before then, let’s take a trip back to his most recent win, a knockout victory over long-time veteran, Marlon Moraes.
MMAmania.com
Marlon Moraes signs with PFL after short-lived retirement
Marlon Moraes has officially come full circle in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022) that Moraes is signing with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will compete in its 2023 Featherweight tournament. “Guys I wanna announce I’m coming home where I...
MMAmania.com
Sorry, Volk! Beneil Dariush gets backup duties for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title tilt
Alexander Volkanovski’s services won’t be needed at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Since his last title defense in July 2022, the reigning UFC Featherweight kingpin has been offering to act as the backup fighter for the upcoming Lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev if needed. Volkanovski can now rest and watch from the sidelines as No. 6-ranked Lightweight, Beneil Dariush, expects to fill in if needed.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Sandhagen vs. Yadong
Elite Bantamweight strikers make a play for contention inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen squares off with Song Yadong atop UFC Vegas 60. The Middleweight division also hosts some mayhem of its own in Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues, while Andre Fili and Bill Algeo will look to do the same at 145 pounds.
