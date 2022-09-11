Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, has ceased operations. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
WKYT 27
Hunger Walk held at LCA to shed light on food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger walks were held in Kentucky on Thursday to shed light on food insecurity in the state. Mayor Linda Gorton declared September Hunger Walk Month in Lexington. Students gathered in the bleachers at Lexington Christian Academy to learn how they can make a difference in the...
WKYT 27
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
WKYT 27
Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival
Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Midway Museum celebrates grand opening
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Midway Museum celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. Showing off the city’s proud history of thoroughbred racehorses, railroads and distilleries took decades to come to fruition. David Hume, the president of Midway Museum, said Midway was the first town in the United States specifically...
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
WKYT 27
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Long-time Clark Co. coroner Robert Gayheart remembered for his compassion
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held Thursday for long-time Clark County coroner Robert Gayheart. Gayheart passed away on September 9 at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer. He was the county’s coroner for 14 years. Clark County Judge-Executive Henry Branham talked with...
WKYT 27
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington residents, businesses concerned over potential permit for incinerator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in several Lexington neighborhoods have mobilized in an effort to prevent a nearby business from getting a permit required to operate an incinerator. C&R Asphalt and Mulch is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air Quality in order to operate an air...
WKYT 27
Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent Councilmember David Kloiber. Those exchanges happened during a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. The first questions focused on the ongoing violence in the city. The group violence intervention (GVI) strategy took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Mayor Gorton says Lexington’s violence is getting out of hand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in Lexington. Mayor Gorton called the recent gun violence unacceptable and urged people to assist police in “putting criminals behind bars.”. Gorton says Lexington is witnessing...
WKYT 27
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to address issues related to off-campus parties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting near campus and a major disturbance on State Street after a UK game has police stepping up patrols. UK police is teaming up with the Lexington Police Department to create a stronger presence. But it’s coming at time when LPD is already facing several shortages.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WKYT 27
UK launching one-of-a-kind program to help students become healthy, wealthy & wise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is launching a new program to help students become healthier, wealthier and wiser. Your time in college will teach you a lot. However, between classes for your major and filling general education requirements, practical knowledge can slip through the cracks. UK Invest...
WKYT 27
Amid rash of gun violence, community activist urges people to think before pulling trigger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Mayor Linda Gorton say community members need to speak up if they have any information about any of the shootings. This comes as the city is approaching a record number of murders for a single year. People in the community...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have been very comfortable over the past few days. It’ll get even warmer this weekend. Highs this week have mainly been in the 70s. It wasn’t until Wednesday that we actually featured a high in the low 80s. We were able to string together several days in the 70s. Now we will have another run that puts us in the low to mid-80s. An area of high pressure is slipping off to the east and as that happens we will get more of a southern flow. This is one of those things that will lift temperatures to the next level.
Comments / 0