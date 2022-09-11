ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, has ceased operations. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hunger Walk held at LCA to shed light on food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger walks were held in Kentucky on Thursday to shed light on food insecurity in the state. Mayor Linda Gorton declared September Hunger Walk Month in Lexington. Students gathered in the bleachers at Lexington Christian Academy to learn how they can make a difference in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival

Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Midway Museum celebrates grand opening

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Midway Museum celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. Showing off the city’s proud history of thoroughbred racehorses, railroads and distilleries took decades to come to fruition. David Hume, the president of Midway Museum, said Midway was the first town in the United States specifically...
MIDWAY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent Councilmember David Kloiber. Those exchanges happened during a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. The first questions focused on the ongoing violence in the city. The group violence intervention (GVI) strategy took...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor Gorton says Lexington’s violence is getting out of hand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in Lexington. Mayor Gorton called the recent gun violence unacceptable and urged people to assist police in “putting criminals behind bars.”. Gorton says Lexington is witnessing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have been very comfortable over the past few days. It’ll get even warmer this weekend. Highs this week have mainly been in the 70s. It wasn’t until Wednesday that we actually featured a high in the low 80s. We were able to string together several days in the 70s. Now we will have another run that puts us in the low to mid-80s. An area of high pressure is slipping off to the east and as that happens we will get more of a southern flow. This is one of those things that will lift temperatures to the next level.
LEXINGTON, KY

