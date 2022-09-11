Read full article on original website
Central Arkansas Pride Out Days event at Arkansas Travelers game gets canceled
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Pride announced Thursday that their Out Days event that was supposed to take place at the Arkansas Travelers game is now canceled. The organization said in a Facebook post that they wanted to be transparent with their audience about the reason behind the cancelation.
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
Monster Jam smashes into Simmons Bank Arena this spring
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monster Jam returns to the floors of the Simmons Bank Arena this spring in North Little Rock. The motorsports competition will feature world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks rip the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Fans will experience an unforgettable...
One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
An AR driver says adding more lights could prevent accidents in the metro & state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A few weeks ago, a national report was released that said the state of Arkansas was ranked as the 5th most dangerous state to drive in. Another report said the city of Little Rock was ranked as one of the safest cities in the nation to drive.
Arkansas Tourism releases its 2021 Economic Impact Report; state sees significant growth
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The economic 2021 impact report was released from Arkansas Tourism and there's good news for the natural state. According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Arkansas's tourism industry experienced record-breaking visitation in 2021. The report said Arkansas welcomed just...
Murder suspect in Fayetteville; accused of a 2nd crime days later in NW Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fayetteville man, accused in a murder investigation, is believed by authorities to have committed a second crime days later in Rudy, Arkansas. 22-year-old Keyvon Jarrett was arrested last week in the shooting death of Edwin Swan, 28, of Crossett, at a McDonald's on College Ave. in Fayetteville on Sept. 6.
Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
Southern Arkansas University sees largest enrollment in school's history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Expectations were shattered at Southern Arkansas University as enrollment eclipsed initial predictions. The school saw increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students, having a total of 5,094 Muleriders, which is 15 percent more than in Fall 2022. “We feel so completely fortunate to reach this...
16-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 16-year-old is wanted for capital murder in connection to a homicide Wednesday morning in Little Rock, police said. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams has been developed as a suspect in the murder in the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. Anyone with information...
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announces new LOTTO game headed to stores soon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced a new draw game that will launch next week. Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, made the announcement and said ticket sales will begin on Sept. 21. The new game called LOTTO will begin with...
Central Arkansas Water warning of temporary discolored water for next few days
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Water warns customers about the potential of discolored water making its way through the lines of residents of the Little Rock and North Little Rock areas. CAW said you may see some slightly brown water over the next couple days due to preparations...
I-30 westbound traffic to switch to new river bridge soon, officials say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Prepare for reduced speeds in the up and coming days as westbound traffic begins to move onto the new Arkansas River Bridge. Beginning Sept. 17, Interstate 30 westbound traffic in North Little Rock will shift onto the new river bridge between 10 p.m. Saturday evening on Sept. 17 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
Little Rock police searching for missing 55-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 55-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Justin Newton 3rd was last seen in Little Rock on Tuesday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and...
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
State police investigating apparent homicide of 22-year-old in Eudora
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old was found dead outside a home in Eudora over the weekend. According to the Arkansas State Police, the apparent homicide was reported to have occurred late Saturday outside 1516 Pine St. Clifford Griffin, Jr. was pronounced dead at...
WATCH: 2 thieves wanted for stealing from an after-hours storage facility in NLR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing items from an after-hours storage facility, the agency announced Tuesday. Police said the incident involving the duo occured on Sept. 3 at 200 W. Pershing. If you can identify the suspects or...
Therapeutic Thursday: what every parent should know about bullying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deon Aaron, Licensed Certified Social Worker, is a Mobile Assessor and Community Relations Representative for Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas. He shares facts about bullying, and what every parent should know about bullying. For more information, click here.
