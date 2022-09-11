ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

KATV

Monster Jam smashes into Simmons Bank Arena this spring

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monster Jam returns to the floors of the Simmons Bank Arena this spring in North Little Rock. The motorsports competition will feature world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks rip the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Fans will experience an unforgettable...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Southern Arkansas University sees largest enrollment in school's history

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Expectations were shattered at Southern Arkansas University as enrollment eclipsed initial predictions. The school saw increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students, having a total of 5,094 Muleriders, which is 15 percent more than in Fall 2022. “We feel so completely fortunate to reach this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

16-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 16-year-old is wanted for capital murder in connection to a homicide Wednesday morning in Little Rock, police said. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams has been developed as a suspect in the murder in the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. Anyone with information...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing 55-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 55-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Justin Newton 3rd was last seen in Little Rock on Tuesday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

State police investigating apparent homicide of 22-year-old in Eudora

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old was found dead outside a home in Eudora over the weekend. According to the Arkansas State Police, the apparent homicide was reported to have occurred late Saturday outside 1516 Pine St. Clifford Griffin, Jr. was pronounced dead at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Therapeutic Thursday: what every parent should know about bullying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deon Aaron, Licensed Certified Social Worker, is a Mobile Assessor and Community Relations Representative for Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas. He shares facts about bullying, and what every parent should know about bullying. For more information, click here.
BENTON, AR

