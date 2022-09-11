ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier discusses defensive improvement in Week 2, laments offense's third-down struggles

Billy Napier is still building a program at Florida, and the average team already deals with considerable improvement in the first 2 weeks of the season. A week after the huge upset over No. 7 Utah, the Gators took a step back with a humbling loss against Kentucky in The Swamp. On one hand, the defensive improved, but the third-down conversions struggled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: It may be early, but Dane is already a key for Wildcats

One of the biggest questions about Kentucky football has had an unexpected answer. With the loss of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the New York Giants, who would catch passes from quarterback Will Levis in 2022?. Virginia Tech transfer Tayveon Robinson was one answer, but aside from Robinson...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

College football: Kirk Herbstreit lists Kentucky, Kansas among top performing teams of Week 2

College football's Week 2 was among the craziest for upsets in recent memory. The Sun Belt had itself a weekend, as two teams knocked off top-10 squads on the road with Georgia Southern going into Nebraska and pulling off an upset. It certainly means a lot more than just a win for the little guy. Even traditional basketball programs Kentucky and Kansas got in on the fun last weekend with big wins on the road, something Kirk Herbstreit took into account in recapping Week 2.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

UK-Florida Most Watched ESPN Saturday September Game Since 2018

Kentucky-Florida was one of the most watched college football games last week. The Wildcats emerged victorious in the Top 20 showdown in the Swamp. ESPN released their numbers for games played on their network in Week 2 and 4.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Kentucky beat Florida. The 4.3...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gators#Wildcats
thewhiskeywash.com

Blue Run Spirits Invests $51 Million To Build Kentucky Distillery

A recent big announcement in Kentucky as Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey operation in the city of Georgetown with a $51-million investment. “Our state’s bourbon industry continues to build momentum and reach new heights,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in a prepared statement. “This investment by Blue Run Spirits is a welcome addition to the Georgetown and Scott County community and the Kentucky bourbon and tourism scene.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
harrodsburgherald.com

Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy