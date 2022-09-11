Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier discusses defensive improvement in Week 2, laments offense's third-down struggles
Billy Napier is still building a program at Florida, and the average team already deals with considerable improvement in the first 2 weeks of the season. A week after the huge upset over No. 7 Utah, the Gators took a step back with a humbling loss against Kentucky in The Swamp. On one hand, the defensive improved, but the third-down conversions struggled.
Jordan Lovett Poised for Success Following Extended Snaps Against Florida
Jordan Lovett is already battle tested after less than three quarters of football in a Kentucky jersey this season. After starting free safety Jalen Geiger was hit by an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of Kentucky's 26-16 win over Florida, which resulted in the junior being ...
Karmello English, Kentucky Wide Receiver Target, Decommits From Auburn
Karmello English, a four-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama, announced his decommitment from Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. English is the No. 25 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He made an official visit to Lexington on June 10, but ultimately chose the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: It may be early, but Dane is already a key for Wildcats
One of the biggest questions about Kentucky football has had an unexpected answer. With the loss of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the New York Giants, who would catch passes from quarterback Will Levis in 2022?. Virginia Tech transfer Tayveon Robinson was one answer, but aside from Robinson...
Kentucky basketball will host Florida AM
John Calipari and the University of Kentucky will host Florida A&M basketball this winter in an SEC-SWAC “Unity” contest. The post Kentucky basketball will host Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College football: Kirk Herbstreit lists Kentucky, Kansas among top performing teams of Week 2
College football's Week 2 was among the craziest for upsets in recent memory. The Sun Belt had itself a weekend, as two teams knocked off top-10 squads on the road with Georgia Southern going into Nebraska and pulling off an upset. It certainly means a lot more than just a win for the little guy. Even traditional basketball programs Kentucky and Kansas got in on the fun last weekend with big wins on the road, something Kirk Herbstreit took into account in recapping Week 2.
wdrb.com
Kentucky baker's elaborate cake celebrates Mark Stoops' milestone win over Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington baker made an elaborate cake to commemorate Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' milestone victory Sunday over Florida. Brandi Romines, who appeared on the Netflix show "Baking Impossible," posted a video of the cake on Twitter. The Wildcats' win Sunday was Stoops' 61st at UK,...
Watch: Vince Marrow Talks Growing up in Youngstown, The Legend of Mark Stoops and More
Following practice on Tuesday, Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow spoke to the media, detailing UK's upcoming game against Youngstown State, what life was like growing up with Mark Stoops in Youngstown, Ohio and more. "A lot of tradition comes from Youngstown, we got a lot of respect for ...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
foxlexington.com
No. 13 Kentucky drops second 5 setter of the season to No. 3 Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s always the place to be when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against Louisville for their in-state rivalry, and just like last year, the excitement met the expectation. No. 13 Kentucky went the distance with No. 3 Louisville, however, fell in three sets...
gobigbluecountry.com
UK-Florida Most Watched ESPN Saturday September Game Since 2018
Kentucky-Florida was one of the most watched college football games last week. The Wildcats emerged victorious in the Top 20 showdown in the Swamp. ESPN released their numbers for games played on their network in Week 2 and 4.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Kentucky beat Florida. The 4.3...
thewhiskeywash.com
Blue Run Spirits Invests $51 Million To Build Kentucky Distillery
A recent big announcement in Kentucky as Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey operation in the city of Georgetown with a $51-million investment. “Our state’s bourbon industry continues to build momentum and reach new heights,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in a prepared statement. “This investment by Blue Run Spirits is a welcome addition to the Georgetown and Scott County community and the Kentucky bourbon and tourism scene.”
wmky.org
Morehead State Soars in the Rankings, Enters ‘Top 15’ In U.S. News & World Report
Morehead State University has ranked among the top public regional universities in the South for 19 consecutive years. This year, MSU earned its highest ranking to date, moving up to the “Top 15” as the #15 ranked public school in the South. MSU’s overall ranking at #15 of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
foxlexington.com
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Video: Two dogs dumped in Orange Park neighborhood seen on home surveillance
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A new video appears to show someone dumping two dogs in an Orange Park neighborhood before driving away. The woman who found the dogs says what she saw on her home surveillance camera made her feel horrible and once she got home and it made her think, how could you do something like that?
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
harrodsburgherald.com
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat
A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
