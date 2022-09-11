College football's Week 2 was among the craziest for upsets in recent memory. The Sun Belt had itself a weekend, as two teams knocked off top-10 squads on the road with Georgia Southern going into Nebraska and pulling off an upset. It certainly means a lot more than just a win for the little guy. Even traditional basketball programs Kentucky and Kansas got in on the fun last weekend with big wins on the road, something Kirk Herbstreit took into account in recapping Week 2.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO