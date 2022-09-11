Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska coaching search: Former Huskers assistant endorses popular Group of 5 coach for job
The Scott Frost era is over, and even though the appeal of former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph coming in and winning the starting job is a nice sentiment, it’s fairly unlikely that he stays in that role for too long. In a short Twitter thread, former Nebraska assistant Joe...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska coaching search: Urban Meyer praises Cornhuskers' program, discusses future of team
Urban Meyer had thoughts on the Nebraska coaching situation, after the Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday after four-plus seasons. Meyer, who won two BCS championships (2006, 2008) at Florida and the first CFP national championship (2014) at Ohio State, has been the subject of loose rumors linking him to the Nebraska job.
kmaland.com
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash
According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
