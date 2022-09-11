Winning numbers drawn in ‘Easy 5’ game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league’s best teams led by two of the game’s bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy’s restaurant stole the show. The Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line early in the fourth quarter Thursday night, headed the other way and was never touched on a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown that propelled Kansas City to a 27-24 victory. “I don’t even remember what happened at that moment,” Watson said later. “It’s all so surreal.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards with TD passes to Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson, and fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola was perfect in place of injured Harrison Butker. But it was the Chiefs’ defense, and Watson’s highlight-reel interception, that allowed Kansas City (2-0) to overcome its early problems in an early divisional test.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO