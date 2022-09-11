ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Easy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Easy 5” game were:

05-08-09-13-20

(five, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

