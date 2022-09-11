Read full article on original website
Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
Lucian Manguia on Ring app today
NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
Case against Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo shooter dismissed
The case against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside has been dismissed without prejudice. This means it could be refiled at a later date.
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Facebook page created by Lucian Munguia's family to stop misinformation
YAKIMA, Wash. - The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has...
Yakima fire department releases summer call stats
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department released its statistics for calls responded to in July and August. Here's the monthly breakdown for calls by type and number.
DOH charges Yakima counselor of using unlicensed practices
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.
Yakima County men plead guilty to insurance fraud
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two men from Yakima County pleaded guilty to insurance fraud following investigation by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Both Ricardo Carmona and Saul Perez will have to pay $600 in court fees and undergo three months of electronic home monitoring.
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023
SELAH, Wash. -- After years in the making, the Selah Food Bank expanded its services to Naches. The Selah Naches Food Bank opens spring 2023. People can still get food from the bank at the Selah Civic Center until it opens. The current food bank only serves up to 40...
Flash flood warning issued near Cliffdell
YAKIMA COUNTY - A flash flood warning around Cliffdell has been issued on September 13, 2022 by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. NWS first issued the alert at 4:45 p.m., saying it is valid for the next two hours. Those in the area are told to move immediately to...
STEM Education for students at the West Valley Innovation Center
YAKIMA, WA - Since yesterday was National Programmer Day I looked into schools around Yakima that have STEM learning for younger students. At the West Valley Innovation Center the school puts a spin on learning by offering a different style of education when it comes to teaching its students. "What...
