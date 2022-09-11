Read full article on original website
Erykah Badu on Walking Her First Runway for Vogue World
Jesus might walk on water, but Erykah Badu glides down cobblestones. “I’m sure everybody had to really focus on each step,” she says of her fellow Vogue World models, who traipsed down West 13th street last night. “And you kind of let the ancestors guide your footsteps, hoping you don’t step in the wrong crack.” There were no wrong cracks for Badu when she every-so-smoothly stepped down the catwalk last night, wearing a craft-forward combination of Bode, CDLM, ERL, as well as her Badu World accessories. Yet, it was the first time that Badu ever took the runway. “It’s kind of too soon to say exactly how I feel. I'm still experiencing it and watching it back,” says a zen Badu over the phone. “I love to participate in fashion, the industry’s idea of style, and what it looks like from year to year, season to season.”
How Doja Cat Painted Her Face—and Head—for Vogue World Last Night
Around a month ago, Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat unveiled her latest hairstyle: a closely shaved head. The new look prompted a fair amount of sexist attacks, prompting the singer to tell her critics that she was unconcerned with their opinions (in more colorful language). But the “Woman” singer is not letting naysayers dim her shine. She’s masterfully using New York Fashion Week events as a platform to debut a full-fledged new aesthetic, with her new haircut as a focal point.
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
The Best Beauty Looks From Vogue World: New York
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue took over a cobblestone street in New York’s Meatpacking District tonight and staged an unforgettable fashion show-meets-street-fair: Vogue World: New York. Naturally, all of fashion’s boldest and brighter stars turned out major looks for the evening. But, in addition to the clothes, mood board-worthy beauty abounded.
Collection
Fern Mallis once joked that she wanted to do a book about grandmothers because designers cite their nanas as inspiration more than any other relative—a fact I can verify. That’s not the case for Bach Mai, however; his spring show was inspired by his father, whose hard work at an oil refinery in Texas made a career in fashion possible for his son. “I thought a lot about his sacrifice and how he wore blues to work everyday. He wore these blue coveralls—that’s where the term ‘blue collar’ comes from,” said Mai, whose blue hair complemented his collection.
In a Season of Overwhelmingly Pared-Back Beauty, Tory Burch Goes With Glitter
Thus far, it’s been a pretty minimal New York Fashion Week when it comes to makeup. Clean, warm, glowing, skin has been the mandate from Altuzarra to Fendi, where makeup artist Pat McGrath described the look as “sublime skin meets minimal majorness.” There’s a reason for this stripped-back aesthetic, suggests Diane Kendal. “Every show I’ve been doing this week has been about the nineties,” the makeup artist revealed tonight backstage at Tory Burch, where the directive was much the same. “It’s that very clean, super, super wet and glowing skin, or there were highlights in specific places,” Kendal continued, referencing the highly recognizable look preferred by era-specific photographers such as Mario Sorrenti and David Simms. But there is a different nineties beauty archetype —the one preferred by designers such as Helmut Lang and Martin Margiela, in which there was one thing that “maybe not everyone had, an off lip color, or something going on with the eye”—that Kendal leaned into for Burch’s spring show designating a chunky, silver, glitter-clad cat-eye as the singular statement.
5 Fall Trends to Know About Now—As Seen on the VOGUE World: New York Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot happened at VOGUE World: New York! From Lil Nas X’s unforgettable getup to the catwalk turns from Emily Ratajkowski, Hari Nef, and more. And let’s not forget the fall 2022 fashion trends. The event served as both a celebration of Vogue’s 130 anniversary—a look back at our magazine’s luminous history—and present-day fashion. Both directions proved equally stylish.
Ciara on Getting Glowing Skin, Perfecting Power Brows, and Launching Her New Beauty Brand
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Since rising to fame in...
You Can Shop the Platform Combat Boots Worn by the Supermodels on the Vogue World Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After last night’s epic Vogue World extravaganza, it’s hard to shift our focus to anything but the fabulous fall fashion that strutted down the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District here in New York City. That being said, there was one eye-catching accessory paired with almost every look that we couldn’t help but take note of: clunky platform combat boots. Even more so, the chunky boot style was paired with some of the show’s glittering finale dresses—metallic sheaths that lit up the entirety of lower Manhattan. This juxtaposition of a toughened-up shoe with an elegant evening dress is one fall fashion trend that we can gladly get behind this season. Platform combat boots weren’t only just saved for the last looks, they were also worn earlier on in the show with dresses that may have sparkled less but were equally as glamorous.
6 Rising Models to Know From the Vogue World Runway
In case you missed it: Vogue celebrated its 130th anniversary with a spectacular runway event-meets-street fair on Monday. The show was full of memorable moments, including tennis star Serena Williams kicking off the runway in custom Balenciaga, a rising performance from Lil Nas X, and some great dancing from dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov. Of course, the electric tribute to NYC’s status as a fashion capital—and all the great outfits that fill the five boroughs—would not have been possible without the models. Joining household names like Helena Christensen, Imaan Hammam, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk were fresh faces from all over the world, including Nigeria, Mexico and France (just to name a few places).
Fashion's Favorite Hairstylist Doubles Down on His Cult-Favorite Product Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. David Mallett’s styling products, which include his Fresh Eau de Concombre—the very first dual hair and face mist—and the Volume Powder that launched a thousand imitations, offer the same satisfaction as his haircuts, which book out months in advance: performance that appears effortless. But there is no display at Sephora, no rigorous launch schedule to take Mallett’s name beyond the rarefied circles he operates in, from New York to his four-chair salon at the Ritz in Paris. “Sharing my message was never really my priority,” the Australian-born coiffeur says over the whir of a blow-dryer during a recent trim. Then, in 2021, after losing his husband, who had been the driving force behind building Mallett’s namesake line, the 57-year-old locked in on what his clientele—which includes Charlotte Gainsbourg and the designer Natacha Ramsay-
Backstage at Vogue World, Photographed by Helena Christensen
Vogue World brought together the biggest names in fashion for a one-night-only runway event and street fair on a cobblestoned block in Manhattan’s meatpacking district. Stars such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Lori Harvey, and Lil Nas X sat in the front row, and the talent on the runway was equally stacked. Joining Serena Williams, who opened the show in caped, custom Balenciaga, were Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Shalom Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski….the list goes on and on.
Meg Stalter on the Showstopping Look She Wore to Her Very First Emmys
The bitingly funny, Las Vegas-by-way-of-L.A.-set HBO series Hacks took home three awards at the Emmys on Monday night, including the coveted prize for outstanding comedy series, and as luck would have it, one of the show’s brightest spots—comedian Meg Stalter, who plays the immaculately clad Hollywood failchild Kayla—was on hand to deliver the look of a lifetime.
The Heaven by Marc Jacobs Party Was A Tribute to ’90s Rave Culture
“Are you still going to Heaven?” a friend asked me on Saturday night while I was putting on my Bushwick best (Telfar durag, Luar top, Eckhaus Latta jeans). I responded, “I think the Vatican is still debating this.”. Of course, she was not talking about the place micro-managed...
Cos Debuted Its Minimalist Collection at New York Fashion Week—And Every Piece Is Available to Shop Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When news broke that Cos would debut its Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, we automatically knew it would be shopping heaven, especially for minimalists. After all, the label has been creating timeless designs since its inception in 2007. The announcement was blasted along with imagery of one of our favorite models Paloma Elsseser and actress Natasha Lyonne dressed in chic all-black outfits put together with fundamental pieces, which are the backbone to building a strong fall wardrobe.
Batsheva Serves Up Blitz Kids Beauty Inside a New York Deli
“It’s a little early, but once you’re up there, you get that New York deli energy,” film icon Veronica Webb tells me from a basement kitchen on 38th and 7th avenue. It’s 8 am, we’re backstage at Batsheva, and her blue glitter cat eyes and swirly black-and-white-cookie nails are already runway perfect. “It proves that there’s nothing that a nice dress, some caffeine, and a schmear can’t fix,” Webb says with a laugh. Soon, she’ll head upstairs, where models will saunter between tables with fresh coffee, orange juice, and other breakfast delights. The coolest catwalks of Spring 2023 eschew the old-school show format, after all. Here, inside Ben’s Kosher Deli, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, designer Batsheva Hay is ready to turn her brand’s Victorian prairie image on its head.
P00ls and Heven Drew a Very It Crowd to a NoHo Gallery This NYFW
At P00ls’ fashion week dinner with avant-garde glassblowers Heven on Saturday, everything on the table was for the taking—the cups, the decanters, the vases, and even the rings, scattered artfully around the tablescape. Founders Breanna Box & Peter Dupont, after all, were in a joyful mood: their first-ever home line was about to debut on September 14, six months after the duo received an avalanche of buzzy press for their glass Coperni Bag. Then, on September 15, Heven would launch a social token alongside P00ls, giving collectors access to private glassblowing classes, events, and collections, and more.
Backstage at Vogue World: See all of Hunter Abrams’s Photos
Backstage at Vogue World, the countdown to showtime began and suddenly the room felt electric. The mix of actors, models, athletes, and other Vogue favorites made for a unique experience—you truly never knew who you might run into! Our intrepid backstage photographer Hunter Abrams was there to capture all the action for Vogue Runway. Scroll through for the most candid moments that set the stage for the most special event, 130 years in the making.
Neiman Marcus Closed Out New York Fashion With a Diner-Set Fete
What does true luxury look like today? According to Neiman Marcus, luxury isn’t exclusive to restaurants with panoramic views or rooms adorned with Rococo-style moldings. Instead, it’s found in comfort. Perhaps this is why the luxury retailer found it best to toast their latest “Live Your Luxury” campaign at Manhattan’s iconic Empire Diner on the last evening of New York Fashion Week.
See What Your Favorite Models, Celebrities, and Other Insiders Wore to Vogue World, Through the Eyes of Phil Oh
Last night, an array of your favorite celebrities, models, influencers, designers, and more made their way to the Meatpacking District in Manhattan for the event of the season: Vogue World. Naturally, they put together their best looks for the occasion. What’s a Vogue event without in-vogue fashion, after all?
