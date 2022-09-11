Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
OHP Dive Team finds cellphone in water at Lake Tenkiller, looking to return to owner
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team found a phone at Lake Tenkiller and is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The OHP divers were out training in Lake Tenkiller on Tuesday when they found an iPhone in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin.
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
Tulsa City Council approves $100,000 in tax dollars for PGA Championship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted to spend $100,000 to help pay for security at this summer's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The vote was 6-2 in favor. Some councilors said the burden shouldn't fall on taxpayers likening it to corporate welfare. Others said, in the...
Haskell County dispatcher dies in crash near Kinta
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Haskell County dispatcher died after she was hit by a Mack truck while driving near Kinta on Wednesday. Troopers say 22-year-old Amanda Mayo Conrad was driving westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. She attempted to turn southbound onto OK-82 but was T-boned by the truck, which hit the passenger side of her vehicle.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy
OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
HB 1775, book banning a hot topic at Stillwater Public Schools meeting
STILLWATER (KOKH) - The conversation about race issues and book banning continued in Stillwater on September 13. Fox 25 listened in on Stillwater Public Schools' board meeting this evening. About four people signed up to speak to the board. Each of them spoke out against book banning, and how important...
Tulsa Oilers Football announces first head coach in franchise history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Oilers Football, member the Indoor Football League, announced today, September 14 that Marvin Jones will be the team's first Head Coach and Director of Football Operations. This is Jones' fifth-overall season as a professional head coach and this is his third IFL team he...
