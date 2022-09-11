ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Roost Podcast | Ep 125 – Rice Football vs McNeese Recap

Rice football bounced back with an emphatic Week 2 win over McNeese State. What went right for the Owls and can they keep it up going forward?. The second game went much better than the first for Rice football who blasted McNeese State 52-10. It was one of the most dominant showings the program has scene under the direction of head coach Mike Bloomgren and it comes as the team reaches the halfway point of nonconference play. On this week’s show, we break down the game and discuss the team’s trajectory moving forward.
Rice Football 2022: Louisiana presser quotes, updates and depth chart

Rice football plays Louisiana this week. Here’s what Mike Bloomgren had to say about the matchup, injury updates and depth chart notes. Head coach Mike Bloomgren and a pair of players met with the media for their customary weekly availability. They recapped the McNeese win and looked at the week ahead, detailing what they’re expecting to see when Louisiana takes the field.
