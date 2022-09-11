Read full article on original website
Man arrested at Arab motel charged with drug trafficking
Douglas George was charged with drug trafficking and a bond revocation after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Region F Drug Task Force and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force carried out a search warrant.
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
2 men face kidnapping, robbery charges after police say they attacked Madison woman
Two Athens men face multiple charges related to their alleged roles in the attack of a Madison woman on Monday. Madison Police said the incident was reported as a burglary Monday morning on Mountain View Lane. When officers arrived, they learned the woman had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance, according to the department.
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...
Talladega Sheriff’s searching for woman allegedly involved in stolen vehicle theft investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest involved in an ongoing stolen vehicle theft investigation. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Karen Hughes, 69. Hughes is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing multiple motor vehicle theft investigation. The stolen vehicles […]
Victim’s brother arrested in connection with Albertville shooting
Police investigators said the two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the torso.
WAAY-TV
Boaz man arrested in Etowah County after striking victim in head with metal baseball bat
A Boaz man has been charged with attempted murder after investigators say he struck someone in the head with a metal baseball bat Sunday. Dillon Ray Oliver, 28, told investigators he hit the victim because "he was angry over an animal issue," according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. Oliver believed the victim was responsible for the issue, the sheriff's office said.
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
WAAY-TV
Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont
Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
WAAY-TV
Student detained, no weapon found in morning lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School
A disruptive student prompted a campus-wide lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School on Thursday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the student was detained, and the lockdown was "for security reasons." However, they emphasized, social media rumors about the student being armed were not true. The student did not have...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument
A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
WAAY-TV
Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has...
WAAY-TV
Testimony in Mason Sisk mass murder trial continues; motion for mistrial still under consideration
Attorneys for Mason Sisk have asked for a mistrial in the Limestone County teen’s murder trial. This is after the prosecution announced Thursday morning that the FBI unlocked Mary Sisk’s cell phone after years of trying. The FBI agent at the courthouse said it will take a day to download information from the phone.
Man killed at Homewood ATM identified
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says
A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
