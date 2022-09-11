ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL
Albertville, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Talladega Sheriff’s searching for woman allegedly involved in stolen vehicle theft investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest involved in an ongoing stolen vehicle theft investigation. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Karen Hughes, 69. Hughes is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing multiple motor vehicle theft investigation. The stolen vehicles […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Departments#Violent Crime#Albertville Police#Al Hwy 205
WAAY-TV

Boaz man arrested in Etowah County after striking victim in head with metal baseball bat

A Boaz man has been charged with attempted murder after investigators say he struck someone in the head with a metal baseball bat Sunday. Dillon Ray Oliver, 28, told investigators he hit the victim because "he was angry over an animal issue," according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. Oliver believed the victim was responsible for the issue, the sheriff's office said.
BOAZ, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont

Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument

A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed at Homewood ATM identified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says

A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL

