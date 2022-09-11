Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Duke Defeats Winthrop for Eighth Straight
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team collected its eighth straight win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21) victory over Winthrop Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rachel Richardson combined for 26 kills as Fleming tallied 12 for a .290 hitting percentage. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 42 assists...
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Hosts North Carolina in ACC Home Opener
DURHAM – Fresh off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at then-No. 10 Louisville last Saturday, fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-0, 1-0-0) welcomes rival North Carolina (3-2-0, 0-1-0) to Koskinen Stadium for the Blue Devils' ACC home-opener on Friday evening. First touch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the match streaming live on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Duke Closes Out Non-Conference Slate with Harvard, Winthrop
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for its final non-conference weekend and will welcome Harvard and Winthrop for matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will square off against the Eagles Thursday at 6:30 p.m., before a noon match Saturday against the Crimson. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX with Chris Edwards on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium.
goduke.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts Duke Bonk Invitational This Weekend
DURHAM – Members of the Duke men's tennis team will get their first taste of competition for the fall season when the program hosts its annual Duke James Bonk Invitational in Cary, N.C. The event kicks off Friday morning and continues through Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Four...
goduke.com
Stinson Named Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
DURHAM – Junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the organization announced Friday. This was Stinson's second honor of the week after being tabbed ACC Player of the Week on Monday following his performance against Northwestern. The Opelika, Ala. native,...
goduke.com
Jim Sabiston Fieldhouse A Space of Opportunity
Duke is a place full of opportunity. The opportunity to immerse and challenge yourself in new and diverse experiences with new people. The opportunity to find a family away from family and the opportunity to create bonds and connections that will continue to afford you opportunities for the rest of your life.
goduke.com
Duke's 2022-23 ACC Schedule Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Miami, NC...
goduke.com
Brinker Places Fourth in ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker carded a 6-under-par, 210, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M en route to a fourth-place finish at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. As a team, the Blue Devils were in the hunt...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Finish Strong Heading into Final Round of the ANNIKA
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke women's golf team rolled in 17 birdies on the back nine on Tuesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, as the Blue Devils shook off a slow start to finish with a 4-under-par, 284, at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
goduke.com
Game On: Nicky Chico Buckles Down for Junior Year
DURHAM -- "You have two options: you can either take your ball and go home, or you can say game on." Wise words from Nicky Chico. After a summer of working on both her physical and mental approach to the game, the junior midfielder/defender clearly chose to say "game on" and has hit the ground running since her return to Durham.
goduke.com
Alana Beard Elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Former Duke women's basketball standout Alana Beard has been selected as one of 10 individuals to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday. Along with Beard, the star-studded class includes Paul Byrd, Walter Davis, Wendell Davis,...
