Read full article on original website
Related
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Hosts North Carolina in ACC Home Opener
DURHAM – Fresh off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at then-No. 10 Louisville last Saturday, fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-0, 1-0-0) welcomes rival North Carolina (3-2-0, 0-1-0) to Koskinen Stadium for the Blue Devils' ACC home-opener on Friday evening. First touch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the match streaming live on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Duke Defeats Winthrop for Eighth Straight
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team collected its eighth straight win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21) victory over Winthrop Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rachel Richardson combined for 26 kills as Fleming tallied 12 for a .290 hitting percentage. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 42 assists...
goduke.com
Duke Closes Out Non-Conference Slate with Harvard, Winthrop
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for its final non-conference weekend and will welcome Harvard and Winthrop for matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will square off against the Eagles Thursday at 6:30 p.m., before a noon match Saturday against the Crimson. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX with Chris Edwards on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium.
goduke.com
Brinker Places Fourth in ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker carded a 6-under-par, 210, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M en route to a fourth-place finish at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. As a team, the Blue Devils were in the hunt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Duke's 2022-23 ACC Schedule Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Miami, NC...
goduke.com
Jim Sabiston Fieldhouse A Space of Opportunity
Duke is a place full of opportunity. The opportunity to immerse and challenge yourself in new and diverse experiences with new people. The opportunity to find a family away from family and the opportunity to create bonds and connections that will continue to afford you opportunities for the rest of your life.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Finish Strong Heading into Final Round of the ANNIKA
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke women's golf team rolled in 17 birdies on the back nine on Tuesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, as the Blue Devils shook off a slow start to finish with a 4-under-par, 284, at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
goduke.com
Alana Beard Elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Former Duke women's basketball standout Alana Beard has been selected as one of 10 individuals to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday. Along with Beard, the star-studded class includes Paul Byrd, Walter Davis, Wendell Davis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationofblue.com
Calipari Gives Hilarious Response After Kenny Payne Says ‘This is a basketball state’
Speaking at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner in Louisville tonight, John Calipari interrupted with a funny response when Kenny Payne said, “this is a basketball state.”. “Be careful,” Calipari warned, leading to laughter from the audience. “I said state,” Payne replied. “I don’t want to get in that.”...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
wdrb.com
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
wdrb.com
Less than 24 hours after her son's death, Louisville mom hopes to make a difference by sharing her grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is sharing her grief in the hopes that it might make a difference after another violent weekend in Louisville. Kelly Pack doesn't want her son to be just a number on a growing homicide list. She wants people to know his name. "I...
wdrb.com
Video shows chaos outside Louisville courtroom after hearing for Jack Harlow's DJ on murder charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A courtroom hearing turned into chaos after Jack Harlow's DJ faced a judge on murder charges. People can be seen on surveillance video filing out of the courtroom after Ronnie O'Bannon's hearing at the Judicial Center in Louisville on Thursday. That's when a shoving match started.
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Being Burned By Oil
A child was flown to a Louisville Hospital after being burned at the Trail of Tears Park on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 12-year-old was burned by hot cooking oil. The child was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health and then flown...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
Comments / 0