Louisville, KY

goduke.com

No. 5 Duke Hosts North Carolina in ACC Home Opener

DURHAM – Fresh off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at then-No. 10 Louisville last Saturday, fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-0, 1-0-0) welcomes rival North Carolina (3-2-0, 0-1-0) to Koskinen Stadium for the Blue Devils' ACC home-opener on Friday evening. First touch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the match streaming live on ACC Network Extra.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Defeats Winthrop for Eighth Straight

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team collected its eighth straight win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21) victory over Winthrop Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rachel Richardson combined for 26 kills as Fleming tallied 12 for a .290 hitting percentage. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 42 assists...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Closes Out Non-Conference Slate with Harvard, Winthrop

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for its final non-conference weekend and will welcome Harvard and Winthrop for matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will square off against the Eagles Thursday at 6:30 p.m., before a noon match Saturday against the Crimson. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX with Chris Edwards on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Brinker Places Fourth in ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker carded a 6-under-par, 210, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M en route to a fourth-place finish at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. As a team, the Blue Devils were in the hunt...
LAKE ELMO, MN
goduke.com

Duke's 2022-23 ACC Schedule Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Miami, NC...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Jim Sabiston Fieldhouse A Space of Opportunity

Duke is a place full of opportunity. The opportunity to immerse and challenge yourself in new and diverse experiences with new people. The opportunity to find a family away from family and the opportunity to create bonds and connections that will continue to afford you opportunities for the rest of your life.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Finish Strong Heading into Final Round of the ANNIKA

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke women's golf team rolled in 17 birdies on the back nine on Tuesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, as the Blue Devils shook off a slow start to finish with a 4-under-par, 284, at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Alana Beard Elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Former Duke women's basketball standout Alana Beard has been selected as one of 10 individuals to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday. Along with Beard, the star-studded class includes Paul Byrd, Walter Davis, Wendell Davis,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Hospital After Being Burned By Oil

A child was flown to a Louisville Hospital after being burned at the Trail of Tears Park on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 12-year-old was burned by hot cooking oil. The child was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health and then flown...
wdrb.com

1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
Wave 3

Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...

