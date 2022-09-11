DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for its final non-conference weekend and will welcome Harvard and Winthrop for matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will square off against the Eagles Thursday at 6:30 p.m., before a noon match Saturday against the Crimson. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX with Chris Edwards on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO