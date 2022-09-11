ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

brproud.com

Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022

New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase

Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th

The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest

The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Man Accused of Fondling and Exposing Himself at Cecilia Public Library

34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
