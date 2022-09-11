Read full article on original website
Popular Grocery Store in Acadiana Destroyed After Wednesday Night Fire
A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire. Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze. A number of people on social media have...
Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
Shocking Video of Car Crashing Into Lafayette Driving School on Guilbeau Rd [Watch]
A parent waiting to pick up his son from his driver's ed class witnessed the exact moment a driver crashed into the Southwest Safety Training School on Guilbeau Rd in Lafayette, and he caught it all on his dash cam. Car Driving Into Guilbeau Rd Driving School Building. On Friday,...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022
New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
New Iberia Police working serious accident
There aren't a lot of details released yet, but police say there are critical injuries in the two-vehicle crash.
Arrest made in Lafayette fatal hit-and-run crash
A Maurice woman has turned herself into police after a warrant was issued in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase
Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
Maurice Woman Turns Herself into Lafayette Police after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Ambassador Caffery
A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that a Maurice woman has turned herself in following a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on September 10, 2022. The incident resulted in a 58-year-old Lafayette man being left dead on Ambassador Caffrey. The KPEL News team recently reported on a...
79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th
The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Lafayette Man Accused of Fondling and Exposing Himself at Cecilia Public Library
34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.
Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
