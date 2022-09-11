ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-two; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (two, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 27, Year: 14. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 3-9-1 (three, nine, one)
Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next

In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen

LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity

LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma

Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
Mickey Joseph promotes Mike Cassano to Nebraska's wide receivers coach

Mickey Joseph promoted offensive analyst Mike Cassano to wide receivers coach. Joseph said he will “remain involved” at that position group, but Cassano will handle the “day to day” operations. Cassano has worked in college football since graduating from New Hampshire in 1994, and he’s worked...
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13

Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
$50 million grant to help raze barracks-like Omaha public housing complex

OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. People are also reading…. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing...
