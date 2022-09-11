Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon
Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0