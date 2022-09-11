ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Neighbors react to quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — An urgent search continues for the person who shot four people on Milwaukee's east side. The shootings happened early Wednesday morning near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue. Neighbors tell WISN 12 News they are hesitant to go on camera, as police search for the suspect. They described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others

MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Tuesday, Sept. 13 of fatally stabbing the mother of his kids in 2016. Fredrick Ramsey, 37, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexandria Taylor. He had initially been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320

MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting

Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

