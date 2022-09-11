Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
Lawrence daycare worker slammed child, restricted breathing: Complaint
A worker at The Lawrence School in Waukesha was criminally charged Thursday after prosecutors say she slammed a child down into his mattress and made it hard for the victim to breathe.
Victim shot when fleeing from robbery, remains in critical condition
Milwaukee police said a 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday morning.
WISN
Manhunt on for two people after police shootout that left one man dead
MILWAUKEE — A manhunt is on for two people after a police shootout Tuesday night that left one man dead. Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, people fired at several police officers near 33rd and Galena streets. The officers were responding to a shots...
WISN
Neighbors react to quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — An urgent search continues for the person who shot four people on Milwaukee's east side. The shootings happened early Wednesday morning near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue. Neighbors tell WISN 12 News they are hesitant to go on camera, as police search for the suspect. They described...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others
MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
CBS 58
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Tuesday, Sept. 13 of fatally stabbing the mother of his kids in 2016. Fredrick Ramsey, 37, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexandria Taylor. He had initially been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal...
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
WISN
4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
WISN
Wis. FOP recommends police across the state stop using Sig Sauer P320
MILWAUKEE — With three documented cases in two years of a Milwaukee police officer's gun apparently firing without anyone pulling the trigger, the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police recommends police departments across the state shelve the controversial firearm out of an abundance of caution. "Absolutely, it's always prudent," FOP...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
WISN
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting
Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for driver who hit and killed a Brady St. staple
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police search for the driver who hit and killed 32-year-old Arne Bast on Brady St. late Sunday night, his family mourns his death. "He was one of a kind. He was unique. He was generous. He was giving," his older brother Caleb Bast said Tuesday.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
WISN
Waukesha School District shocked by alleged report of physical abuse in Lawrence School
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday morning the School District of Waukesha was alerted that the Waukesha Police Department would execute a warrant at the Lawrence School. The school district later released a statement declaring that the warrant was to address suspected physical abuse of a child and that the Lawrence School would be closed.
