Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Mid-Atlantic Pickleball Tournament returns to Myrtle Beach with 700 players
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Calling all pickleball players! The 5th annual Mid-Atlantic Diamond Regional Pickleball Tournament is just a week away. There will be 700 players from across the country in Myrtle Beach for the tournament. It includes divisions for players of all skill levels and ages. The...
wpde.com
CCU runs out of rooms for students, moves them to Conway-area housing
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University has its largest freshman class ever this year, topping last year's record of 2,519 incoming freshmen. CCU said they have more than 4,700 students living on campus and they've run out of housing space, causing them to move students to apartments and hotels in Conway.
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
WYFF4.com
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
Two dead following plane crash near South Carolina's coast
The Horry County Coroner has confirmed that two people died in the crash of a single engine plane near the coastal South Carolina town of Conway, Wednesday afternoon.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail: 100+ locations along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Did you know there's an abundance of art along the Grand Strand?. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the official launch of the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail at the Art Museum in Myrtle Beach. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
wpde.com
1 person shot during fight at Myrtle Beach sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant Tuesday night. Horry County police said officers responded to Backyard Sports Bar & Grill in reference to a shooting and were able to detain a person that was still on the scene. According to...
wpde.com
Love reading & public speaking? Nonprofit in Horry, Georgetown counties need your help
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WPDE) — Freedom Readers is a local nonprofit that is looking for volunteers to help tutor children in Horry and Georgetown Counties in reading and public speaking. Volunteers much be available once a week for 90 minutes as they prepare to launch their fall program. The...
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Destination North Myrtle Beach seeking community input on 10 year master plan
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Destination North Myrtle Beach wants community input for their 10 year master plan. The plan is to look at where the city will be in 10 years as a community with a focus on four areas:. Visitor economy. Quality of life for residents.
wpde.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
wpde.com
'Patriotic wood:' Man buys, donates 30 tons of lumber from MB boardwalk to homeless vets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For months, ABC15 News has followed the makeover of the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and it’s part of the $5 million beautification project. Now that the new planks are in, the old ones will be serving a new purpose for a group that’s known for their service.
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ranked first in top 25 fastest growing places in U.S., data shows
(WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is listed as the number one fast-growing place to live in the U.S. and the best place to live in South Carolina according to a report from U.S. News. The beach is also ranked number 37 for the best places overall to live in 2022-2023.
unc.edu
Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program
This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
Comments / 0