ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

CCU runs out of rooms for students, moves them to Conway-area housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University has its largest freshman class ever this year, topping last year's record of 2,519 incoming freshmen. CCU said they have more than 4,700 students living on campus and they've run out of housing space, causing them to move students to apartments and hotels in Conway.
CONWAY, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Football
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
City
Troy, SC
Conway, SC
Sports
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Stadium#American Football#College Football#Gwu
wpde.com

1 person shot during fight at Myrtle Beach sports bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant Tuesday night. Horry County police said officers responded to Backyard Sports Bar & Grill in reference to a shooting and were able to detain a person that was still on the scene. According to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wpde.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
unc.edu

Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program

This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy