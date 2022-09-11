Read full article on original website
FormFree raises $55,000 for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia at its third annual Heroes Golf Classic
Proceeds from the charity tournament will support blood drives, disaster relief, emergency preparedness trainings and life-saving services. ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree ® today announced that it raised $54,705 to benefit the Northeast Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross at its annual Heroes Golf Classic charity golf tournament. Now in its third year, the September 9 event brought together volunteers and 84 at the Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course in Buford, Georgia to raise funds for local blood drives, humanitarian aid and educational programs.
