Proceeds from the charity tournament will support blood drives, disaster relief, emergency preparedness trainings and life-saving services. ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree ® today announced that it raised $54,705 to benefit the Northeast Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross at its annual Heroes Golf Classic charity golf tournament. Now in its third year, the September 9 event brought together volunteers and 84 at the Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course in Buford, Georgia to raise funds for local blood drives, humanitarian aid and educational programs.

BUFORD, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO