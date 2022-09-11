SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — After Syracuse’s lopsided season-opening victory over Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville, Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader — the bearded one who’s as laid-back as any player in America — briefly fought his emotions on the podium following a stellar performance. The transfer from Mississippi State is in a good place under coach Dino Babers and knows it. “Coach Babers, I’m really thankful for him, just the opportunity to be here. He knows it wasn’t easy,” Shrader said, his voice cracking ever-so-slightly, “especially talking about last year. But I think it’s going to play out well.” When Shrader arrived at Syracuse, Tommy DeVito was the starter, but in Game 4 last season Babers decided that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Shrader, an imposing dual threat and master of the fake, was the right man for the job. Shrader finished what ended as a disappointing 5-7 season, and when DeVito transferred to Illinois, the starting job was Shrader’s to lose.

