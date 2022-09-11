NNSA’s Online Public Scoping Meetings For LANL Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement Are Sept. 13 And 14

Read full article on original website
Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Sept. 21
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
RPLA Hosts Meet The Candidates For Republican Candidates Friday Morning
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future. This will be held from...
Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins
John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Host Book Fundraiser Sept. 15 – Oct. 31 For First Born Program
The community is invited to support a fundraiser for the First Born Program being hosted by Samizdat Bookstore in Central Park Square from Setp. 15 – Oct. 31. Courtesy photo. Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse at 174 Central Park Square is hosting a fundraiser for the First Born Program to purchase books for babies, young children and their families Sept.15-Oct. 31. The goal is to raise $2,000 for First Born.
Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022
Jo Ann Painter passed away Sept 9, 2022. She lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a secretary and did photo composition. This started her into computers. She was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
Los Alamos Teen Center Hosts Midnight Movies At SALA Following LAHS Homecoming Dance
The Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting FREE Midnight Movies at SALA Los Alamos Event Center (the former Reel Deal Theater) after the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Sept. 17. Doors open at 11:30 p.m. and movies start at midnight. Seating is limited, so get there early. All high school age teens are welcome, even if they did not attend the Homecoming Dance. You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend. Popcorn and soda will be available for purchase at the theater and free bottled water will be provided. Event Rules: This is a drug, alcohol, and tobacco/vape free event; no outside food or drink allowed; if you leave the event you will not be allowed back in (same as the dance); backpacks or large purses are not allowed in the theaters; and teens are responsible for arranging their own transportation. This event is sponsored by: YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center, Los Alamos JJAB and the Los Alamos County DWI Program.
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Los Alamos Kiwanis Club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
County: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Lotería Game and Prizes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Los Alamos Library System! The library is hosting a fun lotería game that includes exciting prizes—and best of all, it’s free and easy to participate. The game is appropriate for all ages and can be completed on your own time from home. Swing by any of the main service desks between now and Oct. 15 to pick up a lotería game packet, or simply download one to get started.
Christian Church Of Los Alamos Hosts Annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service And Luncheon Sept. 18
We at the Christian Church of Los Alamos are announcing our annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. It will be this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula Worship team) will lead the music portion of the worship with traditional hula. Barefoot, they wear flowing traditional dress with colorful flowers pinned into their hair. They will not be dancing to entertain, but to worship. In the Polynesian tradition it is not just the words spoken or sung, but the movement of the entire body that expresses worship. We encourage everyone who attends to dress “Hawaiian” for this special service of worship, but your regular attire is perfectly suitable. When we asked the Hula Worship team’s leader, what showing up “Hawaiian style” means, we were told, “A full house of people ready to worship the Lord.”
Los Alamos Mountaineers To Celebrate 70th Anniversary This Weekend
Members of the Los Alamos Mountaineers and the community at large are invited to participate in a number of day activities including hiking, mountain biking, canyoneering, backcountry GPS navigation and AVI gear demo. To sign up for any of these activities, go to mountaineers.org. Festivities will also include a gathering...
Los Alamos Light Opera Is Auditioning For ‘Pajama Game’
Auditions begin today for LALO’s 2023 show ‘The Pajama Game’. Photo Courtesy LALT. It’s time at last to audition for the Los Alamos Light Opera’s 2023 show, Pajama Game! Auditions will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ish) Tuesday, Sept. 13, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Graves Hall in the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525, Canyon Road.
