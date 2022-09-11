Read full article on original website
Thatone User
4d ago
They're going to need a hell of a lot more power behind Animal Control, this is ridiculous, and people need to keep their animals on THEIR OWN PROPERTY! Stop buying 5 damn cats and a dog only to let them wander the neighborhoods and eventually turn feral!
Reply
35
Melissa Reamy
4d ago
My son got chewed up by a family members dog when he just 6 years old and he went through 12 surgeries in 3 years. He had was very small for his age and the dog was a 200 lbs rottweiler. He's 34 now and still has really bad scars from that. I know what this is going through cause I've been there and done that so my heart goes out to them and so do my prayers.
Reply(3)
12
✌️❤️ & Harmony
4d ago
How many people have to be attacked before Lawrence County gets a leash law???? smh .... prayers for this child and family
Reply(3)
14
