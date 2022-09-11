LAS CRUCES – As the ball shot above the goal posts and wobbled in midair, Isaiah Garcia found just enough time to settle under Logan Tarango’s third-and-long heave that was as much a prayer as it was a calculated pass. In some ways, the pass resembled Organ Mountain’s Thursday-night game against Gadsden to that point: not great, but good enough, and with just enough help from a few playmakers to find the endzone. So Garcia, who somehow...

