Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 16-14 Liberty Classical def. Math and Science Academy, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17 Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis North, 3-0.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
After first-half scare, Organ Mountain rebounds to roll Gadsden for homecoming win
LAS CRUCES – As the ball shot above the goal posts and wobbled in midair, Isaiah Garcia found just enough time to settle under Logan Tarango’s third-and-long heave that was as much a prayer as it was a calculated pass. In some ways, the pass resembled Organ Mountain’s Thursday-night game against Gadsden to that point: not great, but good enough, and with just enough help from a few playmakers to find the endzone. So Garcia, who somehow...
Comments / 0