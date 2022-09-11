ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 15

1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season

LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state. The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County. “Even though Michigan has not had a case of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police arrest man wanted in Battle Creek assault, kidnapping

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend in Battle Creek over the weekend. No injuries were reported in the incident. The city of Battle Creek says 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was taken into custody at around noon Tuesday. We’re told Cummings...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

