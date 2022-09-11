Read full article on original website
Fox17
Spartans guard Jaden Akins underwent foot surgery, expected to miss four weeks
Per a release from the university, Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jaden Akins had surgery on Saturday for a stress reaction in his left foot. The surgery was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert B. Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Akins is expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 15
1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
Fox17
Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season
LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state. The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County. “Even though Michigan has not had a case of...
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Fox17
East Michigan man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county pursuit
(WXMI) — A chase spanning multiple counties ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old Monroe man Tuesday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies became involved in the chase after receiving reports of an individual shooting at authorities before a pursuit began through Branch County. We’re...
Fox17
Jacob's Financial Services: How to keep your money safe during a recession
You can't take money with you, but many approaching or in retirement have a vice-like grip on the money they've worked so hard to achieve over the years. But with the right planning, you don't have to worry about outliving your money. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the...
Fox17
Police arrest man wanted in Battle Creek assault, kidnapping
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend in Battle Creek over the weekend. No injuries were reported in the incident. The city of Battle Creek says 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was taken into custody at around noon Tuesday. We’re told Cummings...
