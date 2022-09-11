ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Perry has 4 TDs, Florida Atlantic beats SE Louisiana 42-9

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Florida Atlantic cruised to a 42-9 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Perry was 18-of-30 passing for 259 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to LaJohntay Wester that included a 36-yard, over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone early in the second quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth. Wester finished with eight catches for 140 yards. Perry’s 2-yard TD run stretched the Owls’ lead to 21-3 late in the first half.

Zuberi Mobley had a short-yardage touchdown run and a 14-yard TD catch for FAU (1-1). Mobley carried it 20 times for 146 yards. Larry McCammon added 125 yards rushing on 15 carries and 1-yard TD run.

Eli Sawyer completed 12-of-20 passes for 116 yards, including Ivan Drobocky’s 13-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth for SE Louisiana (0-2).

