Tampa, FL

Battie leads ground attack as South Florida defeats Howard

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —

Brian Battie ran for 105 yards and had one of South Florida’s six rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over FCS-member Howard on Saturday night.

Michel Dukes (two touchdowns), Jaren Mangham (two touchdowns) and K’Wan Powell also scored on the ground for the Bulls (1-1). Battie’s touchdown was a 60-yard run.

Gerry Robinson completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards with one interception for South Florida.

Jarett Hunter, Ian Wheeler and Kasey Hawthorne scored rushing touchdowns for the Bison. Hunter led with 81 yards on 12 carries.

Quinton Williams was 28-of-37 passing for 250 yards for Howard.

Hunter’s 28-yard TD run drew Howard within 21-14 late in the third quarter but South Florida scored on its next three possessions to take a 42-14 lead midway through the fourth.

All nine touchdowns in the game came on the ground and there were no field goals.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

#College Football#American Football#Sports#Fcs#The Bulls Lrb 1 1 Rrb#Bison#Ap
