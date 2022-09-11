Read full article on original website
Post Register
Vern Harold Fowler
Vern Harold Fowler 4/4/1937 - 9/14/2022 LaVern "Vern" Harold Fowler, 85 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4, 1937 at the family home in Egin, Idaho to Harold Eugene Fowler and Hilda LaRue Bradshaw Fowler; the 2nd of 6 children (3 brothers and 2 sisters). He grew up farming with his family. As a young man he wanted to earn a little extra money by gathering and raising bum lambs from a local farmer. This was part of his FFA project, it helped pay his college tuition and purchase a ring for his sweetheart.
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Post Register
Lewisville resident qualifies for 2022 Six-horse hitch classic series World Finals
LEWISVILLE — Longtime Lewisville resident, Susan “Suzie’ Browning, 74, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. She was the daughter of the late Doyle and Betty Taylor. A memorial service was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Our sincere sympathies to her husband, Dennis, and family.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
Post Register
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Post Register
Rigby approves Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital annexation
A long-standing application for annexation and zone designations for Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Capital, LLC was approved by the Rigby City Council following a public hearing on Sept. 1. The hearing came as follow-up to a previous hearing on Aug. 4 during which the city council voted to table...
Post Register
Ehardt and Marquit to debate in bipartisan forum
The only two Idaho Falls-area candidates in a contested race this November will participate in a bipartisan debate on Monday. The debate will feature Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit, the two candidates running for the District 33A House of Representatives seat. A Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Facebook post said this is the first-of-its kind bipartisan debate in Idaho Falls, which is scheduled 7 p.m., Monday at the Shilo Inns Convention Center on 780 Lindsay Blvd.
Post Register
New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot
A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29. This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Post Register
Council approves ATV/UTVs for city street use
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved an ordinance at their Sept. 6 meeting that will allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on city streets. This was publicly noticed in the Sept. 9 edition of the Chronicle and the ordinance went into effect on that date. This ordinance...
Post Register
CC Planning and Zoning pass development code update, prepare for hearing on zoning district boundaries
The Clark County Board of Commissioners moved on August 8 to update the Clark County Development Code, following a public hearing. The changes made to the development code include an updated definition of a kennel and the addition of a conditional use to the Land Use Chart pertaining to Kennels in an industrial zone.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
yourbigsky.com
Exciting new shops and restaurant opening soon on West End
Billings’ West End is popping with newly built businesses! Langlas & Associates, Inc. is building a new business complex near Grand Avenue and 38th Street. A new restaurant is opening next month nearby “Cork & Barrel.”. The restaurant is an upscale bar atmosphere featuring fine wines and steaks....
