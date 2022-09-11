Read full article on original website
Houston 5, Oakland 2
LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 8. 2B_Murphy (33), Tucker (26), Alvarez (22), Mancini (5), Vázquez (1). 3B_Murphy (2). HR_Díaz (11). Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Moll (Bregman). WP_McCullers Jr.. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson. T_3:14. A_26,543 (41,168).
Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season:. Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008.
